INJURY-hit Collingwood has been forced into five changes for Friday night's match against the Western Bulldogs, with Jeremy Howe among the inclusions.
Richmond has managed veteran Dion Prestia, who will not face Geelong, while Andrew Gaff is back for his first game since round one when West Coast hosts St Kilda.
The big round 12 team news surrounds the Magpies, who are missing Scott Pendlebury, Mason Cox, Brody Mihocek and Joe Richards through injury from the team that drew with Fremantle, but regain Howe from a groin setback, while Ash Johnson and Oleg Markov have also been recalled.
The Bulldogs have named tall forward Rory Lobb as one of three changes for the match.
The Tigers have midfielder Jack Graham back in after he overcame a hamstring injury to replace the rested Prestia, while Gary Rohan (adductor) is back for the Cats as one of two changes.
Hunter Clark will play his first game for St Kilda in 2024 after starring in the VFL last week, while Tim Membrey and Dan Butler have also forced their way in for the must-win match against the Eagles.
Adam Simpson has recalled Gaff, while former Greater Western Sydney ruckman Matt Flynn will make his club debut.
In Saturday's other game, Lloyd Meek (ankle) has been replaced by Ned Reeves as the Hawks look to continue their strong form against an unchanged Adelaide at the MCG.
Melbourne has named Ben Brown and Jack Billings in its extended squad to face Fremantle on Sunday, but forward Jacob van Rooyen will miss through injury.
Sam Flanders has been named in Gold Coast's 26-man squad to face Essendon at People First Stadium.
FRIDAY, MAY 31
Collingwood v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: O.Markov, J.Bytel, A.Johnson, J.Howe, F.Macrae
Out: E.Allan (omitted), S.Pendlebury (arm), B.Mihocek (hamstring), J.Richards (foot), M.Cox (concussion/knee)
R11 sub: Wil Parker
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: J.O'Donnell, R.Lobb, L.McNeil
Out: A.Scott (concussion), A.Naughton (knee), E.Richards (concussion)
R11 sub: Ryley Sanders
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
Hawthorn v Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: N.Reeves
Out: L.Meek (ankle)
R11 sub: Luke Breust
ADELAIDE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R11 sub: Sam Berry
West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: H.Edwards, M.Flynn, A.Gaff, J.Petruccelle
Out: J.Rotham (illness), J.Hunt (toe), T.Dewar (omitted), J.Williams (omitted)
R11 sub: Tyrell Dewar
ST KILDA
In: T.Membrey, H.Clark, D.Butler
Out: L.Stocker (injured), C.Sharman (omitted), L.Collard (omitted)
R11 sub: Cooper Sharman
Geelong v Richmond at GMHBA Stadium, 7.30pm AEST
GEELONG
In: G.Rohan, M.O'Connor
Out: M.Blicavs (suspension), J.Clark (suspension)
R11 sub: Jack Bowes
RICHMOND
In: R.Mansell, J.Graham, K.Smith
Out: S.Bolton (concussion), D.Prestia (managed), S.Green (omitted)
R11 sub: Steely Green
SUNDAY, JUNE 2
Melbourne v Fremantle at TIO Traeger Park, 12.30pm ACST
MELBOURNE
In: J.Billings, B.Laurie, D.Turner, B.Brown
Out: J.van Rooyen (adductor)
R11 sub: Taj Woewodin
FREMANTLE
In: M.Frederick, N.Erasmus, S.Sturt
Out: Nil
R11 sub: Corey Wagner
Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, 4pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: S.Flanders, R.Atkins, S.Day, W.Graham
Out: J.Rogers (omitted)
R11 sub: Jake Rogers
ESSENDON
In: H.Jones, N.Bryan, A.Roberts, J.Menzie
Out: N.Caddy (illness)
R11 sub: Elijah Tsatas