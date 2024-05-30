The teams are in for round 12's Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

Jeremy Howe, Dion Prestia, Andrew Gaff. Picture: AFL Photos

INJURY-hit Collingwood has been forced into five changes for Friday night's match against the Western Bulldogs, with Jeremy Howe among the inclusions.

Richmond has managed veteran Dion Prestia, who will not face Geelong, while Andrew Gaff is back for his first game since round one when West Coast hosts St Kilda.

The big round 12 team news surrounds the Magpies, who are missing Scott Pendlebury, Mason Cox, Brody Mihocek and Joe Richards through injury from the team that drew with Fremantle, but regain Howe from a groin setback, while Ash Johnson and Oleg Markov have also been recalled.

The Bulldogs have named tall forward Rory Lobb as one of three changes for the match.

The Tigers have midfielder Jack Graham back in after he overcame a hamstring injury to replace the rested Prestia, while Gary Rohan (adductor) is back for the Cats as one of two changes.

Hunter Clark will play his first game for St Kilda in 2024 after starring in the VFL last week, while Tim Membrey and Dan Butler have also forced their way in for the must-win match against the Eagles.

Adam Simpson has recalled Gaff, while former Greater Western Sydney ruckman Matt Flynn will make his club debut.

In Saturday's other game, Lloyd Meek (ankle) has been replaced by Ned Reeves as the Hawks look to continue their strong form against an unchanged Adelaide at the MCG.

Melbourne has named Ben Brown and Jack Billings in its extended squad to face Fremantle on Sunday, but forward Jacob van Rooyen will miss through injury.

Sam Flanders has been named in Gold Coast's 26-man squad to face Essendon at People First Stadium.

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: O.Markov, J.Bytel, A.Johnson, J.Howe, F.Macrae

Out: E.Allan (omitted), S.Pendlebury (arm), B.Mihocek (hamstring), J.Richards (foot), M.Cox (concussion/knee)

R11 sub: Wil Parker

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.O'Donnell, R.Lobb, L.McNeil

Out: A.Scott (concussion), A.Naughton (knee), E.Richards (concussion)

R11 sub: Ryley Sanders

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Hawthorn v Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: N.Reeves

Out: L.Meek (ankle)

R11 sub: Luke Breust

ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R11 sub: Sam Berry

West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, M.Flynn, A.Gaff, J.Petruccelle

Out: J.Rotham (illness), J.Hunt (toe), T.Dewar (omitted), J.Williams (omitted)

R11 sub: Tyrell Dewar

ST KILDA

In: T.Membrey, H.Clark, D.Butler

Out: L.Stocker (injured), C.Sharman (omitted), L.Collard (omitted)

R11 sub: Cooper Sharman

Geelong v Richmond at GMHBA Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

GEELONG

In: G.Rohan, M.O'Connor

Out: M.Blicavs (suspension), J.Clark (suspension)

R11 sub: Jack Bowes

RICHMOND

In: R.Mansell, J.Graham, K.Smith

Out: S.Bolton (concussion), D.Prestia (managed), S.Green (omitted)

R11 sub: Steely Green

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

Melbourne v Fremantle at TIO Traeger Park, 12.30pm ACST

MELBOURNE

In: J.Billings, B.Laurie, D.Turner, B.Brown

Out: J.van Rooyen (adductor)

R11 sub: Taj Woewodin

FREMANTLE

In: M.Frederick, N.Erasmus, S.Sturt

Out: Nil

R11 sub: Corey Wagner

Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, 4pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: S.Flanders, R.Atkins, S.Day, W.Graham

Out: J.Rogers (omitted)

R11 sub: Jake Rogers

ESSENDON

In: H.Jones, N.Bryan, A.Roberts, J.Menzie

Out: N.Caddy (illness)

R11 sub: Elijah Tsatas