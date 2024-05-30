NINETEEN players found new homes during the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft on Wednesday night.
Of those, two have played AFL games previously in North Melbourne recruit Brynn Teakle and Collingwood's Ned Long.
FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more
Could we have some rookie options to consider for our Fantasy sides in the coming weeks?
Check out the full list of players with their prices and positions below.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
From
|
Toby Murray
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
$200,000
|
57
|
Adelaide Crows (SANFL)
|
Will McLachlan
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
$200,000
|
79
|
Geelong Falcons (CTL)
|
Luke Beecken
|
Brisbane
|
DEF
|
$200,000
|
88
|
Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL)
|
Darcy Craven
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
$200,000
|
64
|
East Perth (WAFL)
|
Cooper Lord
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
$200,000
|
75
|
North Melbourne (VFL)
|
Iliro Smit
|
Collingwood
|
RUCK
|
$200,000
|
47
|
Eastern Ranges (CTL)
|
Ned Long
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
$407,000
|
106
|
Collingwood (VFL)
|
Saad El-Hawli
|
Essendon
|
DEF/MID
|
$200,000
|
100
|
Northern Bullants (VFL)
|
Jasper Scaife
|
Hawthorn
|
FWD
|
$200,000
|
63
|
West Perth (WAFL)
|
Luker Kentfield
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
$200,000
|
41
|
Subiaco (WAFL)
|
Geordie Payne
|
North Melbourne
|
MID/FWD
|
$200,000
|
106
|
Tasmania Devils (CTL)
|
Brynn Teakle
|
North Melbourne
|
RUCK
|
$435,000
|
105
|
East Fremantle (WAFL)
|
Logan Evans
|
Port Adelaide
|
DEF
|
$200,000
|
59
|
Port Adelaide (SANFL)
|
Jacob Blight
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
$200,000
|
78
|
Peel Thunder (WAFL)
|
Campbell Gray
|
Richmond
|
DEF/FWD
|
$200,000
|
52
|
Essendon (VFL)
|
Max Hall
|
St Kilda
|
MID/FWD
|
$200,000
|
99
|
Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|
Tom Hanily
|
Sydney
|
MID
|
$200,000
|
101
|
Gippsland Power (CTL)
|
Jack Hutchinson
|
West Coast
|
FWD
|
$200,000
|
52
|
Collingwood (VFL)
|
Kelsey Rypstra
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
$200,000
|
57
|
North Adelaide (SANFL)
Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.