NINETEEN players found new homes during the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft on Wednesday night.

Of those, two have played AFL games previously in North Melbourne recruit Brynn Teakle and Collingwood's Ned Long.

Check out the full list of players with their prices and positions below.

Player Club Position Price Fantasy From Toby Murray Adelaide FWD $200,000 57 Adelaide Crows (SANFL) Will McLachlan Brisbane FWD $200,000 79 Geelong Falcons (CTL) Luke Beecken Brisbane DEF $200,000 88 Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL) Darcy Craven Brisbane FWD $200,000 64 East Perth (WAFL) Cooper Lord Carlton MID $200,000 75 North Melbourne (VFL) Iliro Smit Collingwood RUCK $200,000 47 Eastern Ranges (CTL) Ned Long Collingwood MID $407,000 106 Collingwood (VFL) Saad El-Hawli Essendon DEF/MID $200,000 100 Northern Bullants (VFL) Jasper Scaife Hawthorn FWD $200,000 63 West Perth (WAFL) Luker Kentfield Melbourne FWD $200,000 41 Subiaco (WAFL) Geordie Payne North Melbourne MID/FWD $200,000 106 Tasmania Devils (CTL) Brynn Teakle North Melbourne RUCK $435,000 105 East Fremantle (WAFL) Logan Evans Port Adelaide DEF $200,000 59 Port Adelaide (SANFL) Jacob Blight Richmond DEF $200,000 78 Peel Thunder (WAFL) Campbell Gray Richmond DEF/FWD $200,000 52 Essendon (VFL) Max Hall St Kilda MID/FWD $200,000 99 Box Hill Hawks (VFL) Tom Hanily Sydney MID $200,000 101 Gippsland Power (CTL) Jack Hutchinson West Coast FWD $200,000 52 Collingwood (VFL) Kelsey Rypstra Western Bulldogs FWD $200,000 57 North Adelaide (SANFL)

