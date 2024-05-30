Max Hall during the round nine VFL match between Box Hill and Southport at Box Hill City Oval, May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NINETEEN players found new homes during the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft on Wednesday night.

Of those, two have played AFL games previously in North Melbourne recruit Brynn Teakle and Collingwood's Ned Long.

Could we have some rookie options to consider for our Fantasy sides in the coming weeks?

Check out the full list of players with their prices and positions below.

Player

Club

Position

Price

Fantasy

From

Toby Murray

Adelaide

FWD

$200,000

57

Adelaide Crows (SANFL)

Will McLachlan

Brisbane

FWD

$200,000

79

Geelong Falcons (CTL)

Luke Beecken

Brisbane

DEF

$200,000

88

Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL)

Darcy Craven

Brisbane

FWD

$200,000

64

East Perth (WAFL)

Cooper Lord

Carlton

MID

$200,000

75

North Melbourne (VFL)

Iliro Smit

Collingwood

RUCK

$200,000

47

Eastern Ranges (CTL)

Ned Long

Collingwood

MID

$407,000

106

Collingwood (VFL)

Saad El-Hawli

Essendon

DEF/MID

$200,000

100

Northern Bullants (VFL)

Jasper Scaife

Hawthorn

FWD

$200,000

63

West Perth (WAFL)

Luker Kentfield

Melbourne

FWD

$200,000

41

Subiaco (WAFL)

Geordie Payne

North Melbourne

MID/FWD

$200,000

106

Tasmania Devils (CTL)

Brynn Teakle

North Melbourne

RUCK

$435,000

105

East Fremantle (WAFL)

Logan Evans

Port Adelaide

DEF

$200,000

59

Port Adelaide (SANFL)

Jacob Blight

Richmond

DEF

$200,000

78

Peel Thunder (WAFL)

Campbell Gray

Richmond

DEF/FWD

$200,000

52

Essendon (VFL)

Max Hall

St Kilda

MID/FWD

$200,000

99

Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Tom Hanily

Sydney

MID

$200,000

101

Gippsland Power (CTL)

Jack Hutchinson

West Coast

FWD

$200,000

52

Collingwood (VFL)

Kelsey Rypstra

Western Bulldogs

FWD

$200,000

57

North Adelaide (SANFL)

