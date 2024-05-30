Tune in for the latest Fantasy news with The Traders

Darcy Wilson tackles Travis Boak during St Kilda's clash against Port Adelaide in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE BYE rounds are back.

How many players should coaches have playing this week, and who should we be trading in and out?

The Traders talk you through the trade priorities and answer plenty of your questions.

Plus, the latest teams, trades, captains, potential subs and more.

Also in The Traders' podcast feed, they sit down with North Melbourne young gun Colby McKercher to discuss his season, injury and more.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.