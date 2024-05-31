The teams are in for Sunday's round 12 games

Harry Jones, Tim Kelly, Jarrod Witts. Pictures: AFL Photos

ESSENDON will welcome back key forward Harrison Jones against Gold Coast, which will be without co-captain Jarrod Witts for the crucial clash at People First Stadium.

Meanwhile, West Coast will be without Tim Kelly for its game against St Kilda at Optus Stadium on Saturday after an ongoing hip complaint forced him to pull out of the squad that was named on Thursday. Zane Trew comes into the team, and Tyrell Dewar has been added as an emergency.

Jones returns from a one-game suspension and replaces debutant Nate Caddy (illness), with small forward Alwyn Davey jnr omitted for Jye Menzie.

Witts will miss the clash with a hamstring injury, allowing Ned Moyle to come in at No.1 ruck, while Sam Flanders and first-year midfielder Will Graham also return. Jake Rogers and Alex Daviesmake way.

And in Sunday's early game in Alice Springs, Fremantle has recalled Michael Frederick and Sam Sturt for the game against Melbourne. Midfielder Matt Johnson has been managed while Tom Emmett has been dropped.

The Demons have made just the one change, with Daniel Turner returning from a calf injury in place of fellow key forward Jacob van Rooyen (adductor).

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

Melbourne v Fremantle at TIO Traeger Park, 12.30pm ACST

MELBOURNE

In: D.Turner

Out: J.van Rooyen (adductor)

R11 sub: Taj Woewodin

FREMANTLE

In: M.Frederick, S.Sturt

Out: M.Johnson (managed), T.Emmett (omitted)

R11 sub: Corey Wagner

Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, 4pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: S.Flanders, N.Moyle, W.Graham

Out: J.Rogers (omitted), J.Witts (hamstring), A.Davies (omitted)

R11 sub: Jake Rogers

ESSENDON

In: H.Jones, J.Menzie

Out: N.Caddy (illness), A.Davey Jnr (omitted)

R11 sub: Elijah Tsatas