Max King is in doubt for Saturday night's match against Gold Coast

Max King celebrates a goal for St Kilda against West Coast in R12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA spearhead Max King has been cleared of a serious knee injury but is under a cloud for Saturday night's match against Gold Coast.

King was subbed out of Saturday's win against West Coast in Perth after landing awkwardly in a tackle, but scans have cleared him of any significant structural or ligament damage.

He'll need to pass a series of fitness tests at training this week in order to face the Suns at Marvel Stadium.

King was similarly cleared of a serious knee injury after the round four loss to Greater Western Sydney in April, but missed the following two games.

It's been a stop-start season so far for the 23-year-old, who missed the loss to Essendon in round three due to suspension.

He's kicked 14 goals in nine games so far this season, including five in the past two weeks.