Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Nick and Toby Murray, Nathan Kreuger. Pictures: Adelaide FC, AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: West Adelaide v Adelaide at Hisense Stadium, Saturday June 1, 2.10pm ACST

It was a big day for the Murray family with mid-season recruit Toby making an impressive start to life as a Crow while brother Nick returned successfully from a knee reconstruction.

Toby Murray was selected with pick No.7 in Wednesday's draft and slotted straight into the SANFL line-up, finishing with two goals from 10 disposals.

Nick Murray played his first game since rupturing his ACL against Melbourne at the MCG in round 19 last year, getting through unscathed with 17 touches and six marks.

Luke Pedlar also played well in his second consecutive SANFL game after a should injury, gathering 14 disposals.

Midfielder Billy Dowling continued his solid run with another 29 disposals, while highly rated defender Dan Curtin had 21 and seven marks.

Ruckman Kieran Strachan had a big day out with 44 hitouts, 20 disposals and a goal, while Oscar Ryan had 16 touches and Hugh Bond 13.

Irishman Karl Gallagher had a good day up forward with two majors.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Carlton at Genis Steel Oval, Sunday June 2, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Footscray at Marvel Stadium, Friday May 31, 4.05pm AEST

Nathan Kreuger did his chances of a senior recall no harm during Collingwood's 38-point loss to Footscray on Friday.

Kreuger, who is yet to feature at AFL level this year, had 11 disposals, eight marks and kicked three goals at Marvel Stadium.

The injury-hit Magpies had just five AFL-listed players in action.

Tew Jiath (16 disposals), Jakob Ryan (13) and Harry DeMattia (13) were also solid.

A week after making his AFL debut, Ed Allan had 12 touches.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Box Hill at Windy Hill, Sunday June 2, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Claremont v Peel Thunder at Revo Fitness Stadium, Saturday June 1, 2.30pm AWST

Will Brodie dominated once again in Peel's 29-point loss to Claremont on Saturday.

The midfielder, who last played at AFL level in round seven last year, had 34 disposals in the defeat.

Karl Worner was busy with 27 disposals and six marks, while Neil Erasmus had 22 touches.

Forward Patrick Voss had an impact again, kicking 2.2 from his nine disposals, while Ethan Hughes had 17 touches.

Tom Emmett gathered 13 disposals and kicked a goal, Cooper Simpson had 12 touches and Hugh Davies had 11 disposals.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Richmond at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday June 1, 3.30pm AEST

Local product Ted Clohesy had a day out as Brandan Parfitt put his hand up for a senior recall with a starring role in Geelong's 17-point win.

Clohesy, who has played only one AFL game as the starting substitute in the final round last season, booted three goals, had 27 disposals, five marks and eight tackles in a dominant all-round performance to push his name in front of selectors.

Parfitt was also excellent with 33 touches and 10 clearances, while George Stevens gathered 32 disposals.

Ruckman Rhys Stanley had 22 hitouts and nine disposals.

Youngster Mitch Knevitt kicked a goal from 21 disposals, Mitch Hardie also had 21 touches and Jed Bews gathered 18 disposals.

Lawson Humphries had 10 touches in the first quarter before finishing with 22,

Key forward Phoenix Foster added two majors.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Werribee at People First Stadium, Sunday June 2, 12.15pm AEST

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Box Hill at Windy Hill, Sunday June 2, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Casey Demons at Piranha Park, Saturday June 1, 1.05pm AEST

First-round draft pick Koltyn Tholstrup showed his wares in Casey's loss to Coburg on Saturday, gathering 21 disposals, laying a team-high nine tackles and kicking a goal.

Blake Howes was the Demons' biggest ballwinner with 31 touches, rookie Andy Moniz-Wakefield close behind with 29 and Bailey Laurie also busy with 27 disposals.

Former Lion Tom Fullarton kicked two goals from 19 touches while doing plenty of the ruckwork (18 hitouts), young key forward Matthew Jefferson also slotting two goals from nine disposals.

Teenage tall Will Verrall had 18 hitouts and nine disposals.

Rookie Oliver Sestan kicked a goal from his 12 touches, while Jed Adams and Kynan Brown finished with 11 disposals each.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Sturt at Alberton Oval, Friday May 31, 7.10pm ACST

Jordon Sweet and Quinton Narkle were strong performers in the Power's 24-point loss to Sturt on Friday night.

Sweet had 13 disposals, 28 hitouts, five clearances and kicked a goal in the defeat, while Narkle had 20 touches.

Dylan Williams (18 disposals) and Trent McKenzie (17) played their parts and Logan Evans, taken in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft on Wednesday night, had 13 disposals.

Ollie Lord kicked two goals and Will Lorenz had 15 disposals.

Xavier Walsh (14 disposals), Tom Clurey (14), Tom Anastasopoulos (12 and a goal) and Dante Visentini (seven, 13 hitouts) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Richmond at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday June 1, 3.30pm AEST

Mid-season recruits Jacob Blight and Campbell Gray made an impression in Richmond's 17-point loss to Geelong on Saturday.

Recruited on Wednesday night, Blight (20 disposals and nine marks) and Gray (13 disposals and two goals) made their mark at GMHBA Stadium.

James Trezise (18 disposals) played well, while Jacob Bauer had 11 touches and took six marks for the injury-hit Tigers.

Jacob Koschitzke (10 disposals) and Sam Banks (11) were also in action.

Dropped from the senior side this week, Steely Green had seven disposals, while Matthew Coutlhard also had seven touches.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Sandringham at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday June 1, 7.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Perth v West Coast at Henry Street Oval, Sunday June 2, 11.10am AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Footscray at Marvel Stadium, Friday May 31, 4.05pm AEST

Oskar Baker starred as Footscray recorded a 38-point win over Collingwood on Friday.

Baker had 21 disposals and booted three goals in the Bulldogs' victory.

Jedd Busslinger impressed again with 24 disposals and 11 marks, while Caleb Poulter had 18 touches and kicked a goal.

Ruckman Lachlan Smith (14 disposals and 29 hitouts) had a big game and Luke Cleary gathered 14 touches.

Small forward Arthur Jones kicked two goals from his 17 disposals, Buku Khamis had 15 touches and Dominic Bedendo booted three majors.

Jordan Croft kicked two goals as the Bulldogs improved to 9-0.