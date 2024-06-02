Umpires paid significantly more free kicks for holding the ball in round 12

Jack Ginnivan tackles Sam Berry during Hawthorn's win over Adelaide in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL'S 'holding the ball' rule tweak saw a rise of more than 40 per cent of free kicks paid in round 12 compared to the season's previous average.

The League tightened the interpretation of the holding the ball rule ahead of the round, giving players less time to disposal of the ball.

It saw a significant rise in the number of holding the ball decisions paid across the round of seven games, with an average of 11.6 paid in each match.

That comes after an average of 8.2 across every other game for the season between Opening Round and round 11.

The biggest jump came in the Hawthorn and Adelaide game on Saturday, when there were 17 free kicks paid for holding the ball, while 16 were paid in the Geelong and Richmond clash.

The Collingwood v Western Bulldogs and Gold Coast v Essendon games also saw 13 free kicks for holding the ball infringements, with a total of 81 across the round.

Champion Data shows the jump from an average of 8.2 for the rest of the season to 11.6 in round 12 was a rise of 41 per cent and came after an average of 7.6 in round 11.

Players are still coming to terms with the quicker umpire calls as part of the mid-season change, with the quicker whistle for holding the ball calls and ball-ups coming as a significant adjustment after the start of the season.

Holding the ball free kicks per round, 2024

Match Average Opening Round 9.2 Round 1 8.8 Round 2 5.8 Round 3 9.4 Round 4 8.2 Round 5 9.0 Round 6 9.2 Round 7 8.6 Round 8 7.2 Round 9 7.8 Round 10 8.0 Round 11 7.6 Round 12 11.6

Holding the ball free kicks per game, R12 2024