Dylan Moore celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Adelaide in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DYLAN Moore famously saved his career in the space of two hours in front of just over 2,000 people in September 2020. Hawthorn still delisted him a month later, but by then, it had committed to selecting him as a rookie, keeping his career alive.

By that stage, Moore had endured a season on the road, living in hubs in Sydney and the Barossa Valley, playing in 10 v 10 or 14 v 14 scratch matches that included assistant coaches and analysts. His career was on life support before he got the chance to play as a high half-forward against Gold Coast in the final round of that season.

But after collecting 25 disposals, five inside 50s, kicking a goal and setting another up, the Victorian showed he could play at the level, and could one day be elite in that position.

A lot has happened since then. Moore has played 77 of 79 games since he arrived at the Adelaide Oval convinced he was about to run out for the final time for the side he grew up supporting.

The 24-year-old is now a vice-captain after finishing fourth, third and sixth in the past three Peter Crimmins Medals to establish himself as a crucial puzzle piece in Hawthorn's rebuild under Sam Mitchell.

After announcing himself as a star on the rise in 2021 and entrenching himself as a gun half-forward across the past 24 months, Moore is now firmly in All-Australian contention in 2024, despite missing the month ahead of round one after contracting glandular fever.

Moore is rated elite across the board in 2024, from scoring (goals and score involvements) to disposals (both uncontested and contested), as well as in the air and on ground level inside 50.

The Caulfield Grammar product banked a career-best performance in Saturday's win over Adelaide, amassing 27 disposals, 12 score involvements, 10 contested possessions, five goals and three score assists to register a career-high 25.4 AFL player ratings points, according to Champion Data.

Moore is the first player in 2024 and just the third in the past seven years behind Jamie Cripps in 2021 and Tom Papley in 2019 to have 25+ disposals, 5+ goals and 3+ assists in the same game. He is the first Hawk since Luke Hodge did it in 2007.

Dylan Moore 2024 Gen Fwd Rank AFL Player Ratings 13.3 2nd Disposals 18.0 6th Contested Possessions 7.4 4th Uncontested Possessions 10.9 7th Forward 50 Marks 1.5 8th Forward 50 Groundballs 2.2 8th Tackles 3.8 10th Score Involvements 6.6 3rd Goals 1.8 7th



In the past three seasons, the All-Australian selectors have picked two general forwards in each team: Toby Greene and Charlie Cameron last year, Shai Bolton and Tyson Stengle in 2022 and Tom Papley and Greene in 2021.

Adelaide star Izak Rankine has been the standout general forward across the season, despite missing the past fortnight due to a hamstring strain that will rule him out for a third game against Richmond this Thursday night.

Moore is rated No.2 among general forwards in 2024, with 21 goals next to his name after round 12, just behind Stengle (24 goals) and Will Hayward (22 goals), with Rankine just behind on 20 majors.

Dylan Moore takes a shot during Hawthorn's clash against Adelaide in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Gryan Miers was incredibly stiff to not be included in the 44-man All-Australian squad in 2023, following a campaign where he broke Jason Akermanis' long-standing record for goal assists in a home and away season. This season, he is less involved in scoring but having more impact higher up the ground and should come under consideration at half-forward.

After dropping off in 2023, Stengle is back to his 2022 form and in the hunt for another blazer, kicking a goal in every game except for round one when he was subbed out, and multiple goals in eight of 12 appearances to start the year.

Greene is held to a higher standard than most after being named All-Australian captain last year. But if he is going to collect a fourth blazer this September, he has some catching up to do.