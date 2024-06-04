Stuart Dew has returned to club land almost 12 months after being sacked as Gold Coast coach

Stuart Dew during Gold Coast's match against Collingwood in R16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew has agreed to a part-time coaching arrangement with Brisbane.

Dew, regarded as one of the best left footed kicks this century during his playing days, will join the club in a once-a-week agreement until the end of the season to help with skill development.

He was expected to take part in the Lions' training session at Brighton Homes Arena on Tuesday morning, but was a late withdrawal due to illness.

Stuart Dew is seen during Gold Coast training on February 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

There is no indication at this stage if the role will lead to anything more permanent.

It is the first time the 44-year-old has bobbed up at an AFL club since being sacked by the Suns last July.

He helped rebuild Gold Coast from a cellar dweller that regularly lost players to rival clubs to an outfit that could push for finals and was a united force.

Stuart Dew at Gold Coast's team photo day in February 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dew coached six seasons at Carrara before the club moved him on and appointed Damien Hardwick, Dew's former Port Adelaide teammate, in the role.

After his exit from the Suns, the Power and Hawthorn premiership player immediately headed to England to spend time with Australia's cricket team during The Ashes and has laid low ever since.

Dew is still living in Queensland with his family.