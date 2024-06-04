Dustin Martin will miss Thursday night's match against Adelaide but is in line to play his milestone against Hawthorn at the MCG next week

Dustin Martin looks on after the R12 match between Richmond and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on June 1, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

RICHMOND superstar Dustin Martin will miss Thursday night's match against Adelaide, meaning his 300th game will come in front of an adoring MCG crowd against Hawthorn the following week.

Coach Adem Yze said the 32-year-old was 'a bit crook' on Tuesday and would be managed for this week's clash.

"The decision’s sort of been made for us," Yze said.

"He's a bit crook today. We've only got one training session.

"It was always going to be based on how he got through today, but he's actually ill today, so that's taken out of our hands.

Learn More 19:17

"He'll miss this weekend and the silver lining to that is the fact that he'll get to play his 300th in front of our crowd against the Hawks next week.

"We're disappointed that he's not available for this week, but for our supporters and our Tiger Army, they’ll get to see him (play his 300th next week), which will be great."

More to come