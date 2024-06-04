Will Hayward celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY has locked away a key piece of its future with Will Hayward inking a five-year contract extension to remain in the Harbour City.

The 25-year-old was due to become a free agent this season but has knocked back rival offers to remain with the Swans until at least the end of 2029.

As reported on Gettable last month, Carlton had put a six-year offer in front of Hayward to move to Victoria before the Swans upped their offer from four years to five.

Both South Australian clubs had also reportedly shown an interest in luring Hayward home.

Will Hayward celebrates a goal during round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Sydney has now re-signed four of its five main contract targets this year, with Errol Gulden, Ollie Florent, James Rowbottom and now Hayward all committing to new deals.

Forward Logan McDonald remains unsigned, while Chad Warner will come out of contract at the end of next year.

Hayward has had a standout 2024 season so far, kicking 22 goals in 11 games, including two four-goal hauls against Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle.

"Since I was drafted the Swans have been great to me and my family, and I'm so happy that I will be here at the club for the long term," Hayward said.

"I feel extremely lucky that the club has put its faith in me, and our team feels we're on the right path, so I can't wait to get stuck in and try to achieve more success here in Sydney.

Will Hayward during Sydney's training at the SCG on July 19, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"We feel we're in a really good position to launch for the second half of the season and I'm excited about what we could produce over the next few years."

Hayward was selected with pick No.21 in the 2016 AFL Draft from North Adelaide and has since become one of the club's most valued players with 148 games to his name.

Football boss Leon Cameron said he is thrilled Hayward will remain in red and white.

"Will is one of the more popular members of the playing group and we’re thrilled to have him commit long term with this footy club," Cameron said.

"We all know what he can do with the ball in hand but it’s the stuff he does off the ball which has earnt the respect of his teammates. His running ability, chasing and tackling is first class, and we really value that here.

"I look forward to seeing Will develop even more as a person and footy player at this club."

The news comes less than 24 hours after Greater Western Sydney star defender Sam Taylor re-signed at the Giants until the end of 2032 and Brisbane free agent Hugh McCluggage recommitted to the Lions.