STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.
Unbeaten Footscray will look to continue its hot streak to start the 2024 VFL season when it takes on Brisbane to kick off the round on Friday afternoon in match that will contain several mid-season draft pick-ups, including Dog Kelsey Rypstra and Lions Will McLachlan, Luke Beecken and Darcy Craven. That match will be followed by Richmond's clash with Port Melbourne.
Standalone clubs Southport and Williamstown do battle on Saturday morning, while there are a host of match-ups between AFL-affiliated clubs, particularly on Sunday.
With just three rounds of the home and away season remaining in the VFLW, things are heating up with important matches including Southern Saints v Williamstown, Casey v Collingwood, Essendon v Carlton and Port Melbourne v North Melbourne.
There are only three matches in the WAFL this weekend as teams jostle for a place in the finals.
And there are crucial encounters in the SANFL, including two games on King's Birthday when Glenelg takes on North Adelaide, and Sturt meets Norwood.
The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round 11
Friday, June 7
Footscray v Brisbane, Whitten Oval, 3.05pm AEST
Port Melbourne v Richmond, ETU Stadium, 7.35pm AEST
Saturday, June 8
Southport v Williamstown, Fankhauser Reserve, 11.05am AEST
North Melbourne v Coburg, Arden Street Oval, 12.05pm AEST
Sandringham v Gold Coast, RSEA Park, 12.05pm AEST
Werribee v Frankston, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Sunday, June 9
Sydney v Geelong, SCG, 11.35am AEST
Essendon v Carlton, Windy Hill, 2.05pm AEST
Box Hill v Greater Western Sydney, Box Hill City Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Casey Demons v Collingwood, Casey Fields, 2.05pm AEST
rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 12
Friday, June 7
Port Melbourne v North Melbourne, ETU Stadium, 5.05pm AEST
Saturday, June 8
Darebin v Western Bulldogs, Genis Steel Oval, 12.05pm AEST
Sunday, June 9
Southern Saints v Williamstown, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 10am AEST
Casey Demons v Collingwood, Casey Fields, 11.05am AEST
Essendon v Carlton, Windy Hill, 11.05am AEST
Box Hill v Geelong, Box Hill City Oval, 11.30am AEST
SANFL fixture, round nine
Saturday, June 8
South Adelaide v Adelaide, Flinders University Stadium, 1.10pm ACST
Woodville-West Torrens v Central District, Woodville Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Monday, June 10
Glenelg v North Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 2.10pm ACST
Sturt v Norwood, Thomas Farms Oval, 2.30pm ACST
WAFL fixture, round 10
Saturday, June 8
Subiaco v West Coast, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 10am AWST
Sunday, June 9
East Perth v Claremont, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
East Fremantle v West Perth, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.30pm AWST