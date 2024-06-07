You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

Unbeaten Footscray will look to continue its hot streak to start the 2024 VFL season when it takes on Brisbane to kick off the round on Friday afternoon in match that will contain several mid-season draft pick-ups, including Dog Kelsey Rypstra and Lions Will McLachlan, Luke Beecken and Darcy Craven. That match will be followed by Richmond's clash with Port Melbourne.

Standalone clubs Southport and Williamstown do battle on Saturday morning, while there are a host of match-ups between AFL-affiliated clubs, particularly on Sunday.

With just three rounds of the home and away season remaining in the VFLW, things are heating up with important matches including Southern Saints v Williamstown, Casey v Collingwood, Essendon v Carlton and Port Melbourne v North Melbourne.

There are only three matches in the WAFL this weekend as teams jostle for a place in the finals.

And there are crucial encounters in the SANFL, including two games on King's Birthday when Glenelg takes on North Adelaide, and Sturt meets Norwood.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 11

Friday, June 7

Footscray v Brisbane, Whitten Oval, 3.05pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Richmond, ETU Stadium, 7.35pm AEST



Saturday, June 8

Southport v Williamstown, Fankhauser Reserve, 11.05am AEST

North Melbourne v Coburg, Arden Street Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Sandringham v Gold Coast, RSEA Park, 12.05pm AEST

Werribee v Frankston, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, June 9

Sydney v Geelong, SCG, 11.35am AEST

Essendon v Carlton, Windy Hill, 2.05pm AEST

Box Hill v Greater Western Sydney, Box Hill City Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Casey Demons v Collingwood, Casey Fields, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 12

Friday, June 7

Port Melbourne v North Melbourne, ETU Stadium, 5.05pm AEST



Saturday, June 8

Darebin v Western Bulldogs, Genis Steel Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Sunday, June 9

Southern Saints v Williamstown, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 10am AEST

Casey Demons v Collingwood, Casey Fields, 11.05am AEST

Essendon v Carlton, Windy Hill, 11.05am AEST

Box Hill v Geelong, Box Hill City Oval, 11.30am AEST

SANFL fixture, round nine

Saturday, June 8

South Adelaide v Adelaide, Flinders University Stadium, 1.10pm ACST

Woodville-West Torrens v Central District, Woodville Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Monday, June 10

Glenelg v North Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Sturt v Norwood, Thomas Farms Oval, 2.30pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 10

Saturday, June 8

Subiaco v West Coast, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 10am AWST

Sunday, June 9

East Perth v Claremont, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

East Fremantle v West Perth, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.30pm AWST