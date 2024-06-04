Jamie Elliott won't be available until round 18 at the earliest, while Will Hoskin-Elliott needs to prove his fitness ahead of the King's Birthday clash

Jamie Elliott kicks for goal during the R8 match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG on May 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has ruled Jamie Elliott for at least another six weeks due to the vascular issue that has sidelined him since the start of May, but the Magpies could be boosted by the returns of Will Hoskin-Elliott and Reef McInnes for King's Birthday.

Elliott hasn't played since the six-point win over Carlton in round eight, but the vascular problem has almost been resolved with the veteran set to return to outdoor training later this week.

The 31-year-old isn't expected to be available until round 18 at the earliest and could miss another two months.

McInnes has cleared concussion protocols and will be available against Melbourne next Monday at the MCG.

The young key forward has been sidelined for the past fortnight after suffering a concussion in the game against the Crows, which has taken longer than the standard 12-day protocols to recover from.

Hoskin-Elliott missed the draw against Fremantle and the loss to the Western Bulldogs after sustaining a low-grade hamstring strain in round 10.

The premiership utility will need to prove his fitness by main training on Saturday to return to the injury-ravaged side that is still without more than a handful of first choice players.

Will Hoskin-Elliott celebrates with fans after Collingwood's win over West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

After being signed during the pre-season supplemental selection period despite suffering a hamstring tendon injury, Josh Eyre is set to play his first VFL game of the season against Casey at Casey Fields on Sunday.

Mid-season recruit Ned Long will be sidelined for at least another few weeks with a calf injury.