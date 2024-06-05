Nick Gieschen joins Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge this week on Gettable

Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey with Nick Gieschen on Gettable. Picture: Supplied

LEADING player agent Nick Gieschen is on Gettable this week.

Gieschen chats all things Harley Reid following a remarkable start to his AFL career, plus discusses how West Coast's No.1 pick has taken last week's suspension that rules him out of Rising Star contention.

He also goes into detail on how contract talks are progressing for Reid, along with fellow top-10 picks Colby McKercher, Nick Watson, Ryley Sanders and Caleb Windsor, while answering questions on Ollie Wines' future amid links to North Melbourne.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also provide big contract news at Hawthorn, discuss the latest from Sydney, and chat through which youngsters will be the biggest risers as the under-18 championships get into full swing.

