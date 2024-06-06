The teams are in for round 13's Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

Patrick Dangerfield, Orazio Fantasia and Brad Crouch. Pictures: AFL Photos

PATRICK Dangerfield will have to wait a couple more weeks to return from his nagging hamstring injury after Geelong left the superstar midfielder out for Sunday's game against Sydney.

In Sunday's blockbuster at the MCG, Orazio Fantasia is out for the Blues due to a shoulder injury, while there's still no room for Brad Crouch in St Kilda's team despite his strong form in the VFL.

In other round 13 selection news, West Coast will debut mid-season rookie draft pick Jack Hutchinson, as opponent North Melbourne regains skipper Jy Simpkin (quad) but rests youngster Zane Duursma straight out of the bye.

Dangerfield has missed three of the past four matches with his hamstring niggle, but coach Chris Scott has decided to give the veteran another week off with the bye to follow.

The Cats have Mark Blicavs and Jhye Clark back in their squad after serving one-match suspensions, while the Swans have selected Tom McCartin in their 26-man squad.

Brisbane is getting closer to full strength, with Brandon Starcevich back from a calf problem to face the Western Bulldogs on Friday night, while Tom Liberatore is back following concussion to strengthen the midfield for Luke Beveridge's team.

Callan Ward comes straight back into Greater Western Sydney's team to face an unchanged Hawthorn after overcoming illness.

Crouch had 31 disposals in the VFL last week, but Ross Lyon has opted to go in with the same team that beat the Eagles last week against Gold Coast on Saturday night.

The Suns are also unchanged, with small forward Malcolm Rosas jnr needing to further prove himself at the lower level after returning from a hamstring injury last week.

The Eagles regain in-form forward Jake Waterman, with Jai Culley also coming in as Jack Williams and Zane Trew are omitted and Harley Reid misses through suspension.

Jake Waterman celebrates a goal during the match between West Coast and Essendon at Optus Stadium in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

In Sunday night's monster clash between Carlton and Essendon, the Blues have added Corey Durdin, Jesse Motlop, Caleb Marchbank and Jaxon Binns to their squad as Fantasia misses.

The Bombers regain ruckman Todd Goldstein but are without Mason Redman (hamstring).

Teams for the King's Birthday clash between Melbourne and Collingwood will be named at 6.20pm AEST on Sunday.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.Liberatore, B.Khamis

Out: J.Harmes (hamstring), S.Darcy (suspension)

Last week's sub: Lachie McNeil

BRISBANE

In: B.Starcevich, E.Hipwood

Out: B.Ryan (omitted), H.Sharp (omitted)

Round 11 sub: Harry Sharp

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Luke Breust

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Brown, C.Ward

Out: H.Perryman (hamstring), S.Coniglio (shoulder)

Round 11 sub: Toby McMullin

West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Waterman, J.Hutchinson, J.Culley

Out: J.Williams (omitted), H.Reid (suspension), Z.Trew (omitted)

Last week's sub: Zane Trew

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: K.Dawson, J.Simpkin

Out: Z.Duursma (managed), C.Lazzaro (omitted)

Round 11 sub: Charlie Lazzaro

St Kilda v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Dan Butler

GOLD COAST

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: David Swallow

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: T.McCartin, C.Cleary, P.Ladhams

Out: Nil

Round 11 sub: Matt Roberts

GEELONG

In: M.Blicavs, J.Clark, R.Stanley, S.Mannagh

Out: O.Henry (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Gary Rohan

Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: T.Goldstein, D.Shiel, W.Setterfield, A.Roberts

Out: M.Redman (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Elijah Tsatas

CARLTON

In: C.Durdin, J.Motlop, C.Marchbank, J.Binns

Out: O.Fantasia (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Jack Carroll