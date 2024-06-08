Hawthorn secured a come-from-behind six-point win to pip the Giants at the death courtesy of a Luke Bruest goal from a free kick

Josh Weddle and Jack Ginnivan celebrate a goal during the match between Hawthorn and GWS at UTAS Stadium in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IN-FORM Hawthorn has claimed its biggest scalp of the season, knocking off Greater Western Sydney by six points in a thriller in Launceston.

The Hawks, who have now won five of their past six games, broke a 79-79 deadlock courtesy of a Luke Bruest goal from a down field free kick with a minute to play.

Bruest was awarded the shot after skipper James Sicily was bumped late by Giants midfielder Tom Green after kicking the ball.

The 12.13 (85) to 12.7 (79) result on Saturday afternoon came after Hawthorn trailed by 19 points at half-time and puts them just one win outside the top eight.

The lead changed hands several times throughout a dramatic fourth quarter after Hawthorn held a narrow three-point lead at the final break.

Xavier O'Halloran, who kicked a career-best four goals for the Giants, booted two in the last quarter before Jake Riccardi's first got the Giants in front with less than five minutes left.

Hawthorn overcame the loss of ruckman Ned Reeves, who was substituted off with a back problem early in the third term, while Giants captain Toby Greene suffered a nasty head cut early from a stray elbow and briefly came from the field but played on.

Mabior Chol was one of his side's best and provided the highlight of a dogged opening quarter when he converted a high-flying pack mark into a goal.

The Giants held a 13-9 lead at the first break on the back of a late Jesse Hogan major off a turnover.

They opened up 38-19 advantage at the main break courtesy of a run of three goals, with two of those coming off the boot of 20-year-old Aaron Cadman.

The No.1 pick in the 2022 draft, Cadman capitalised on some strong defensive pressure from the Giants before nailing a set shot.

Hawthorn rallied with a six-goal-to-two third quarter, including two for the term to veteran Jack Gunston.

Both teams had dramas with support staff before the game after heavy winter fog prevented flights from landing in Launceston.

A Hawthorn runner, doctor and general manager of football operations Max Bailey, plus Giants assistant coach Shane Mumford, were diverted to Hobart and had to make a two-hour-plus drive to the game.

Toby's new look

Toby Greene was forced from the ground with a nasty cut to the head after copping an accidental elbow from Sam Frost late in the opening term. But when the Giants skipper returned after the first break, he did so sporting an unusual look. In an effort to protect the head from further injury, Greene played out the game wearing injured teammate Darcy Jones' iconic charcoal and orange helmet. Greene had a quieter than usual outing against the Hawks, but the Giants veteran still contributed a goal from his 14 touches.

Air Chol ready for take-off

Mabior Chol's athletic ability was on full display against the Giants, and his huge pack mark and subsequent goal in the opening term typified his incredible aerial prowess. Jai Newcombe bombed the ball to the top of the goalsquare, and it was Chol who launched to outmark all comers to pull in the Virgin Australia Mark of the Year contender. The high-flying Hawk finished the game with two goals and six marks, and even beat the near-unbeatable Sam Taylor in a one-on-one marking contest late in the game to set up another goal.

Inaccurate Hawks catch fire in the second half

For the most part, the first half was a relatively even contest even if it didn't show on the scoreboard. But with the Hawks failing to make the most of their chances going forward, they went into the main break trailing by 19 points and with a wayward 2.7 score on the board. But the rapidly-improving Hawks returned after the main break with a spark and energy that was absent to that point of the game, kicking seven of the next nine goals to set up their best victory of the season. They now find themselves only one game outside the top eight with finals now a very real possibility.

HAWTHORN 1.3 2.7 8.9 12.13 (85)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.1 6.2 8.6 12.7 (79)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Gunston 3, Breust 2, Chol 2, Macdonald 2, Dear, Jiath, Weddle

Greater Western Sydney: O'Halloran 4, Cadman 2, Angwin, Daniels, Greene, Hogan, Peatling, Riccardi

BEST

Hawthorn: Day, Weddle, Nash, Worpel, Moore, Scrimshaw

Greater Western Sydney: Whitfield, Briggs, Callaghan, O'Halloran, Peatling

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Reeves (back)

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Luke Breust (replaced Ned Reeves in the third quarter)

Greater Western Sydney: Toby McMullin (replaced Callum Brown at three-quarter time)

Crowd: 11,568 at UTAS Stadium