Joe Daniher was thrilled for Eric Hipwood after a six-goal performance on Friday night, adding that his impact on the team was far more than just the scoreboard

Eric Hipwood celebrates a goal during the R13 match between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on June 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

USING any measure, Friday night's six-goal outing in Brisbane's win over the Western Bulldogs was the best performance of Eric Hipwood's 164-game career.

And his forward line partner-in-crime Joe Daniher said he felt it had been coming for a while.

Hipwood had not played for three weeks following a one-game suspension and his team's mid-season bye and came out snarling against the Bulldogs.

His six goals were an equal career high and a major catalyst for the Lions' 43-point triumph, but it was so much more than his scoreboard impact against an in-form team and a proven opponent in Liam Jones.

The 26-year-old had career highs in disposals (20), marks (13), inside 50s (seven) and contested marks (four) as he worked tirelessly up and down the ground.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of his team's Friday night date with St Kilda at the Gabba, Daniher said Hipwood's reward was nice to see.

"What I've seen from Eric over the last six to eight weeks is that his training and preparation has been outstanding," Daniher said.

"It was awesome to see him get a scoreboard result on the weekend.

"He plays such a critical role for us. He's such a great team man. To see him get on the scoreboard was pleasing for his teammates, but we know how important he is for us."

When the Lions are struggling, Hipwood is often in the external crosshairs for a perceived lack of impact, but Daniher said his contribution went beyond raw numbers.

"Within the football club we know how important he is for us and the work he does through the week and the work he does through games that doesn't get statistics or accolades, we really value that," he said.

"Within the four walls, he knows he's really valued."

Brisbane can get its season back on an even keel with victory against the Saints, at a time when Will Ashcroft is also closing in on a return from his reconstructed knee.

Former Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew made his first appearance in Lions colours at the Gabba on Tuesday as he starts a one-day-a-week arrangement to work in skill development.

Dew has been out of club land for almost 12 months after being sacked by Gold Coast last July.