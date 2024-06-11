Join Josh Gabelich, Sarah Olle and Damian Barrett for AFL Round Table ahead of another huge round of footy

A wounded Christian Petracca during Melbourne's loss to Collingwood in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round 14.

AFL Daily Round Table is a new in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

This week's Round Table topics include:

- Christian Petracca's injury could mean "season over" the Demons

- The depth at the Magpies beggars belief

- Nathan Krueger admits his career was on the line against the Demons on King's Birthday

- Positivity surrounding the Roos

- Who is second in line to the Swans this season?

- Dustin Martin's 300th game this weekend - is he the greatest big-time player ever?

- Who is to blame for Saturday night's "stink-fest" at Marvel Stadium?

- The all-important questions are answered in the team's mid-season stocktake

