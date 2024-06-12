Sam Weideman's has been offered a three-match suspension for a high bump on Carlton's Harry Lemmey

Sam Weideman in action during the VFL match between Collingwood and Essendon at Victoria Park on April 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON is challenging Sam Weideman's three-match VFL suspension for rough conduct.

Weideman – who was playing as a key defender at the time – caught Carlton's Harry Lemmey with a high bump at the end of the third term.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, high impact and high contact. Lemmey was not concussed in the incident.

The 26-year-old has not played an AFL game this year after 16 senior games last season for the Bombers, which was his first since crossing from Melbourne.

He has been playing both up forward and in defence for Essendon's VFL side this year.

The VFL MRO had offered a two-week ban with an early guilty plea.

Given the Bombers have the bye this weekend, the appeal won't be held until next week.

Regardless of the eventual length of the suspension, it applies to both AFL and VFL level.