Nick Daicos is in some doubt to face North Melbourne on Sunday as he battles a shin injury

Nick Daicos grimaces in pain during Collingwood's win over Melbourne in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos will need to pass a fitness test to play North Melbourne this Sunday as he continues to recover from a corked shin.

Daicos was subbed out of the King's Birthday win over Melbourne after receiving two seperate corks to his left shin - one in the first quarter and another in the third.

With a six-day break, the 21-year-old will be assessed later in the week to see if he'll be fit to face the Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

"He has since responded well and has started some jumping in the pool and on the gymnastics floor," the Magpies said on Wednesday.

"He is expected to complete some training at the back end of the week, which will determine his availability for Sunday's game."

Meanwhile, Mason Cox's rehab for his MCL injury remains at a low level as he continues to work through concussion protocols from the head knock he copped in the draw with Fremantle in round 11.

The ruckman is now expected to be sidelined for up to seven weeks.

There is, however, good news on the horizon for the injury-hit Pies, with Jordan De Goey and Brody Mihocek both a chance to play Gold Coast in round 16, after the mid-season bye, while veteran Scott Pendlebury is also two weeks away from recovering from a bicep issue.

And forward Dan McStay, who suffered an ACL injury late last year, will be integrated into large group contact drills after the bye as he pushes to play a role late in the season.