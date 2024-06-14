Tew Jiath, the younger brother of Hawthorn's Changkuoth, will play his first AFL game on Sunday

Tew Jiath in action at Collingwood training on November 27, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

TEW JIATH will make his debut for Collingwood against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The 19-year-old will become the sixth player to debut for the Magpies this year after Charlie Dean, Lachie Sullivan, Joe Richards, Wil Parker and Ed Allan.

After arriving at the AIA Centre via Collingwood's second pick in last November's AFL Draft, Jiath has played eight VFL games in 2024, but will get his chance after being the carryover emergency last weekend.

The Gippsland Power product is the younger brother of Hawthorn half-back/wingman Changkuoth, who will play his 50th game in Saturday's blockbuster against Richmond at the MCG.

Jiath was a member of Hawthorn's Next Generation Academy and could have joined his brother at Waverley Park, but Collingwood swooped at pick No.37, meaning the Hawks couldn't match the bid under NGA rules.

Like his brother, Jiath finished his schooling by boarding at Xavier College in Kew after playing for Morwell as a junior.

After rising late up draft boards this time last year, 'TJ' will get his first chance against Alastair Clarkson's side in Docklands this weekend.

Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos was cleared to face North Melbourne earlier in the day after being subbed out of the King's Birthday fixture due to a corked shin.

Despite missing training on Friday after jarring his back in the indoor warm-up, premiership defender Oleg Markov has been named to face the Kangaroos, but will need to prove his fitness at Saturday's captain’s run.

Former St Kilda midfielder Jack Bytel has been omitted from the 23 after playing the past fortnight, including as the sub on Monday.