ST KILDA'S Dan Butler has escaped with a fine for tripping Brisbane defender Ryan Lester during Friday night's loss at the Gabba.
Butler will be $3750 lighter in the hip pocket ($2500 with an early plea) after catching Lester's leg in an incident that was assessed as intentional conduct, low impact and body contact.
Meanwhile, Butler's teammate Josh Battle has been fined the same amount for tripping Callum Ah Chee, and Paddy Dow has received a $3125 fine ($1875 with early plea) for careless contact with an umpire.