Patrick Dangerfield, Sam Draper and Oscar Allen. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO IS a chance to play in round 15?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R15 ins and outs. Check it out.

Two straight wins and no fresh injuries ahead of facing Port Adelaide on Saturday should result in little, if any, change to the Lions outfit. Conor McKenna was subbed out in the win over St Kilda and has been struggling to find his best form, which could open the door for either Shadeau Brain or Harry Sharp to come into the 23 if Chris Fagan and his coaching staff are keen to mix things up. Jarryd Lyons (three goals from 18 disposals) continues to impress in the VFL, as does Jaxon Prior. Young ruckman Henry Smith is also pressing his claims if, or when, Brisbane decides to play a back-up for Oscar McInerney. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Noah Answerth (replaced Conor McKenna)

Harry Sharp handballs during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Blues expect David Cuningham (calf), Orazio Fantasia (shoulder) and Marc Pittonet (finger) to put their names up for selection this weekend, but Adam Cerra (hamstring) and Jack Martin (calf) remain at least another week away while Matt Cottrell (foot) will be sidelined for another fortnight. Mitch McGovern (glute) and Harry McKay (shoulder) have recovered during the bye and will be available. Jesse Motlop (16 disposals, two goals) and Caleb Marchbank (11 disposals, eight marks) were among the best a fortnight ago in the reserves and could come back into contention after the week off. – Riley Beveridge

R13 sub: Corey Durdin (replaced Jack Carroll)

Orazio Fantasia greets fans after the R11 match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on May 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Back in action after their bye, the Bombers could have some big selection decisions to make for their clash against the Eagles. Sam Draper, Mason Redman, Xavier Duursma and Ben Hobbs could all return, while Will Setterfield is also a test for Sunday's clash at Marvel Stadium despite hurting his knee late in the loss to Carlton. Draper, Redman and Duursma are all automatic inclusions if they get through training this week. That would leave Essendon with plenty of options, including potentially reverting to the two-ruck set-up it preferred to begin the season. – Dejan Kalinic

R13 sub: Elijah Tsatas (replaced Will Setterfield)

Mason Redman in action during the R10 match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on May 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Dockers have at least one forced change to make after veteran forward Michael Walters suffered a hamstring injury, with Tom Emmett and Cooper Simpson shaping as the best possible replacements. Versatile defender Heath Chapman was a late withdrawal against the Western Bulldogs with hamstring awareness, but there is confidence he will return this week after being replaced by emergency Karl Worner. Rebounding defender Corey Wagner was impressive in the WAFL (26 disposals and six inside 50s) and was unlucky not to be in the AFL team last week. Inside midfielder Will Brodie (32, eight inside 50s and a goal) continues to push his case, while Neil Erasmus (25 and six tackles) has a body of work behind him. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Matthew Johnson (replaced Michael Walters)

Learn More 02:39

The Cats are set to be boosted by the returns of skipper Patrick Dangerfield and forward Ollie Henry for the crucial clash with Carlton on Friday night at the MCG. Young ruckman Toby Conway is also available and could replace Rhys Stanley after the veteran struggled to contain Sydney's Brodie Grundy in round 13. Henry's return means Shannon Neale and Gary Rohan are likely fighting for one forward berth. The VFL Cats also had a bye, but Brandan Parfitt and George Stevens continued to bang the door down with strong midfield performances in a 17-point win over Richmond a fortnight ago. – Michael Rogers

R13 sub: Gary Rohan (replaced Shannon Neale)

Patrick Dangerfield celebrates during the round 22 match between Collingwood and Geelong at MCG August 11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Suns should regain co-captain Jarrod Witts as they try to win their first game on the road on Sunday against Fremantle. Witts missed the pre-bye loss to St Kilda with a hamstring strain. Rebounding defender Wil Powell is also available after serving a five-match suspension and would likely come straight back into the 22, while either Levi Casboult, Sam Day or Ethan Read are possible replacements for Ben King should the full-forward not overcome a knee injury. Malcolm Rosas jnr has now played two VFL matches following a hamstring injury, while Jy Farrar has also been impressive at the lower level. – Michael Whiting

R13 sub: David Swallow (replaced Brayden Fiorini)

Jarrod Witts marks the ball under pressure from Harry McKay during the match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Giants expect Lachie Ash (calf) to be available this week, while Stephen Coniglio (shoulder) and Darcy Jones (hamstring) will face fitness tests. Nick Haynes (hamstring) will come out of the side, but Isaac Cumming (15 disposals, one goal) made his return through the VFL last weekend after a hamstring issue of his own. James Peatling (31 disposals, 10 clearances, two goals) was among the best at reserves level, while Harry Rowston (27 disposals, eight clearances, seven tackles) was also impressive. - Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Toby McMullin (replaced Aaron Cadman)

Learn More 01:51

Jake Lever's expected return after the bye has been pushed back a week, with a likely round 16 comeback against the Lions. Josh Schache is the only player coming off the injury list but he looks more likely to come back via the VFL. Harrison Petty's output didn't improve significantly in the loss to Collingwood but Simon Goodwin has been steadfast in his support of the tall in attack. First-year forward Koltyn Tholstrup was excellent in a big VFL win over the Magpies wth 29 disposals and a goal, and could come into the side to help the inevitable reshuffle after Christian Petracca's season-ending spleen injury. Shane McAdam also booted four goals in the VFL and will be considered as the Dees look to arrest their scoring slump. – Michael Rogers

R13 sub: Jack Billings (replaced Christian Petracca)

Koltyn Tholstrup kicks the ball during Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Kangas expect Colby McKercher (foot) to play this weekend, while Griffin Logue (knee) will make his return from nearly 12 months on the sidelines through the VFL. Jy Simpkin (hamstring) faces a fitness test, but is no certainly, while Kallan Dawson will serve a one-match suspension and will go out of the team. Zane Duursma (25 disposals, three goals) impressed at VFL level and will come back into contention, while Dylan Stephens (32 disposals, two goals) is also on the cusp of a senior return. Charlie Lazzaro (31 disposals, eight marks) and Cooper Harvey (21 disposals, three goals) were others to put their names in the selection frame. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Jaidyn Stephenson (replaced Will Phillips)

Learn More 01:54

The Power received some good news at the Tribunal on Tuesday, with star Zak Butters cleared of his striking charge and free to face Brisbane at Adelaide Oval. Willie Rioli is a chance to return following a calf injury, while Lachie Jones could come back in after being dropped at the weekend. Jeremy Finlayson impressed in the SANFL after he was also omitted for the loss to Greater Western Sydney and would be in line for a recall. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle (replaced Ollie Lord)

Learn More 00:36

The Swans could welcome back Robbie Fox (shoulder) against GWS this week and the versatile 31-year-old could be given the sub vest, like he was against the Giants in round eight. Matt Roberts could return to the starting side having been the sub last week, which could see Braeden Campbell dropped to the twos. Callum Mills is back in full training but is still a few weeks away from a return, with a comeback game in the VFL a possibility before he gets back into the senior side. The likes of Joel Hamling (in his new role as a forward), Aaron Francis, Caiden Cleary and Caleb Mitchell continue to impress at VFL level, but it's hard to break into this Swans side at the moment. - Martin Smith

Last week's sub: Matt Roberts (replaced Hayden McLean)

Robbie Fox handballs during the R8 match between Sydney and GWS at the SCG on May 4, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Star forward Oscar Allen will play his first game since suffering a round one knee injury, with the Eagles planning to recall the co-captain assuming there are no last-minute setbacks this week. It will mean juggling the tall forward roles, given the Eagles were already playing Jack Darling, Bailey Williams and substitute Ryan Maric alongside in-form goalkicker Jake Waterman. Liam Duggan suffered concussion before the bye but is on track to hold his place following a rest. Half-back/wingman Jayden Hunt was given an extra week to recover from a toe issue over the bye but could be ready to face the Bombers. Half-forward Tyler Brockman is available after serving a club ban following a serious traffic incident in May. He kicked one goal from 16 disposals in his most recent WAFL game. – Nathan Schmook

R13 sub: Ryan Maric (replaced Harry Edwards)