Collingwood could welcome back a host of big names after its bye as its injury crisis looks to ease

Jordan De Goey in action during the match between Collingwood and Kuwarna (Adelaide) at the MCG in R10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has handled a mid-season injury crisis to reach its bye in the top-four for the first time in 2024. Now Craig McRae is about to get some key names back.

Brody Mihocek could have played against North Melbourne on Sunday, but the club opted to give him extra time to recover, after the key forward suffered a second hamstring strain in three weeks in his return game in round 11.

The 31-year-old will return against Gold Coast at People First Stadium on June 29.

Jordan De Goey is also on track to be available for the trip to Queensland after playing only once since Anzac Day – round 10 v Adelaide – due to a groin strain and then an acute abdominal tendon tear.

Scott Pendlebury is still recovering from a bicep tendon tear and is a chance to face the Suns, but the veteran might not be ready until the following week against Essendon in round 17. The 36-year-old is six games away from becoming the sixth player to reach 400 games.

Scott Pendlebury in action during Collingwood's training session on May 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Oleg Markov was named last Friday after jarring his back ahead of training and missed the win over the Kangaroos, but the premiership defender will be available straight after the bye.

Former country football star Joe Richards hasn't played since fracturing his foot in the draw against Fremantle in round 11 and is aiming to be available by round 17 at the latest, if not against Gold Coast.

After rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament on December 1 last year, Dan McStay is on the cusp of returning to full training with the round 20 clash against Richmond his return target. The key forward will increase his training program when the club returns from the bye and could be the Magpies' wildcard this September.

Mid-Season Rookie Draft selection Ned Long is expected to be available straight after the bye after missing the past few weeks with a calf strain.

Jamie Elliott increased his training load last week but is still at least another month away from returning from the vascular issue that threatened his season.

Mason Cox has cleared concussion protocols but is recovering from a MCL injury and up to six weeks away from returning.

Tom Mitchell won't be available until round 20 at the earliest after undergoing surgery early this month to deal with the plantar fascia issue that has sidelined him since Anzac Day.

Josh Carmichael is still dealing with concussive symptoms and facing an uncertain future in the game after a handful of concussions since he was signed by the Magpies out of the SANFL in 2022.

Collingwood has now used 35 players in 2024 after 2023 draftee Tew Jiath made his debut against the Kangaroos on Sunday.

After recovering from 54 points down early in the third quarter, the Magpies produced the second biggest comeback in the club's history to ruin a day where North Melbourne celebrated the 25th anniversary of the 1999 premiership.

Collingwood is now in the top-four for the first time in 2024 after starting its premiership defence 0-3.