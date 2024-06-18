Michael Walters leaves the field injured during Fremantle's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Shoulder Season Elliott Himmelberg Cheekbone Test Wayne Milera Knee Season Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Brodie Smith Knee Test Riley Thilthorpe Knee 1-3 weeks Taylor Walker Back Test Josh Worrell Arm 5-7 weeks Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Walker is confident he will be available to return after the Crows' bye this week having missed two games with back spasms. Thilthorpe is also closing in on his return from a pre-season knee injury after the week off, having added significant size and strength during his time on the sidelines. Smith suffered a knee issue in the SANFL but has been cleared of serious injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Shoulder 4-6 weeks Will Ashcroft Knee 1 week Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Carter Michael Quad 1 week Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Great news for the Lions with Ashcroft expected to be available ahead of the round 16 clash against Melbourne, although they're yet to confirm at AFL or VFL level, providing he ticks off the next week of training without setback. Answerth suffered an "acute shoulder dislocation" in the VFL at the weekend. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Groin 1-2 weeks Adam Cerra Hamstring 1 week Matt Cottrell Foot 2-3 weeks David Cuningham Calf Test Sam Docherty Knee Season Orazio Fantasia Shoulder Test Jack Martin Calf 1-2 weeks Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring 3-5 weeks Marc Pittonet Finger Test Jack Silvagni Knee Season Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful that Cuningham, Fantasia and Pittonet will put their names in the selection frame this weekend. However, Cerra and Martin appear at least another week away. Cottrell remains a fortnight from a return. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Knee Season Josh Carmichael Concussion TBC Mason Cox Knee 3-5 weeks Jordan De Goey Groin 1 week Jamie Elliott Vascular 4-6 weeks Ned Long Calf 1 week Dan McStay Knee TBC Brody Mihocek Hamstring 1 week Tom Mitchell Foot 4-6 weeks Scott Pendlebury Bicep 1-2 weeks Joe Richards Foot 1-2 weeks Oscar Steene Toe 4-6 weeks Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood is about to start getting some injury reprieve after the bye with Mihocek set to be available against Gold Coast. De Goey is also pushing his case to be available for the trip to Queensland, while Pendlebury might need another week. Oleg Markov missed Sunday's win over North Melbourne after jarring his back but will be available for selection. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 3-6 week Sam Draper Knee Test Xavier Duursma Quad Test Saad El-Hawli Ankle 6-7 weeks Ben Hobbs Calf Test Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Darcy Parish Calf 4 weeks Mason Redman Hamstring Test Zach Reid Pectoral TBC Will Setterfield Knee Test Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

The bye came at a good time for the Bombers, who could regain Draper, Redman, Duursma and Hobbs for the clash against the Eagles, while Setterfield could also be available despite hurting his knee late against the Blues. Baldwin has suffered a setback, pulling up sore just as he neared a return. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Hamstring Test Josh Corbett Hip Season Brennan Cox Hamstring Test Odin Jones Illness Test Sebit Kuek Knee 2-3 weeks Oscar McDonald Knee 8-10 weeks Nathan O'Driscoll Knee 4-5 weeks Michael Walters Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Walters suffered a low to moderate grade hamstring injury against the Western Bulldogs and will miss up to a month. Chapman was withdrawn pre-game as a precaution given his history but there is confidence he will be available. Kuek is recovering from a knee reconstruction and two shoulder surgeries and the club will apply to have him removed from the inactive list. Cox is expected to play managed minutes in the WAFL. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cam Guthrie Achilles 2 weeks Oli Wiltshire Pelvis 2-4 weeks Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Skipper Patrick Dangerfield will resume after an extended layoff, while veteran defender Zach Tuohy, ruckman Toby Conway and lively forward Ollie Henry are all available for selection after missing the round 13 loss to the Swans. Guthrie is still a fortnight away as he works back from his Achilles problem. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben King Knee Test Lachie Weller Knee 4 weeks Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

King will need to get through Thursday's main session to be available for the weekend's match against Fremantle after suffering from some bone bruising in a training mishap. Weller is also nearing a return. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Shoulder Test Josh Fahey Foot 12-16 weeks Cooper Hamilton Ankle 3-4 weeks Nick Haynes Hamstring 3-4 weeks Darcy Jones Hamstring Test Adam Kennedy Hamstring Test James Leake Quad Test Nick Madden Ankle 5-7 weeks Harry Perryman Hamstring 1 week Braydon Preuss Hamstring Indefinite Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants expect Lachie Ash (calf) to be available, but Coniglio and Jones will face fitness tests to determine whether they play. Haynes will be out for a month, while Perryman is at least a week away. Isaac Cumming (hamstring) made his return through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season Bailey Macdonald Hip Test Will McCabe Back Test Ned Reeves Back Test Jack O'Sullivan Hamstring Test Ethan Phillips Knee Test Cooper Stephens Achilles Test Chad Wingard Calf Test Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Hawthorn has a relatively clean bill of health right now with Mitch Lewis playing managed minutes in the VFL last weekend and set to be available for selection after the mid-season bye. Wingard should also be ready to continue his build from Achilles surgery in the VFL after missing last weekend, while Reeves will need to prove his fitness after missing the clash against Richmond with a back injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Calf 1-2 weeks Lachie Hunter Calf 1-2 weeks Jake Lever Knee 1-2 weeks Jake Melksham Knee 2-3 weeks Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles TBC Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Petracca's absence for the rest of 2024 puts a huge hole in the Dees' top-four hopes. The club hoped Lever would return from knee surgery after the bye but he won't play again until at least round 16 against the Lions. Schache's availability adds depth to the tall stocks, but he looks more likely to return via the VFL. Melksham is back training with the main group as he nears a playing return from a knee reconstruction. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Kallan Dawson Suspension Round 16 Wil Dawson Shoulder 4-5 weeks Blake Drury Knee 3-5 weeks Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Achilles Season Bigoa Nyuon Hip Test Jy Simpkin Hamstring Test Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas expect Colby McKercher (foot) to play this weekend, while Griffin Logue (knee) has also been locked into a return at VFL level. Simpkin will undergo a fitness test later this week, but luckless youngster George will miss the remainder of the season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Charleson Knee 1-2 weeks Charlie Dixon Suspension Round 18 Hugh Jackson Hip Test Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Willie Rioli Calf Test Josh Sinn Collarbone 2 weeks Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Rioli was close last week but fell short and will be tested again this week. Sinn is also closing in on a return, while the Power are appealing Dixon's SANFL ban. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shai Bolton Corked leg TBC Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC Liam Fawcett Back TBC Josh Gibcus ACL Season Jack Graham Hamstring TBC Dylan Grimes Back TBC Jacob Hopper Hamstring Test Mykelti Lefau ACL Season Sam Naismith ACL Season Marlion Pickett Calf 1-2 weeks Dion Prestia Calf Test Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 2-4 weeks Jack Ross Foot 6-8 weeks Tylar Young ACL Season Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Richmond has the bye this week and has not released an updated injury report, with the above being an approximation ahead of next week's game against Carlton. Both Bolton and Graham were benched late in the loss to Hawthorn as a precaution, the latter receiving treatment on his hamstring, having an extensive soft-tissue injury history. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brad Crouch Knee TBC Paddy Dow Ankle Test Jack Hayes Knee 3-4 weeks Dougal Howard Hamstring 3 weeks Isaac Keeler Knee Test Liam Stocker Abdomen Test James Van Es Ankle Season Jimmy Webster Calf Test Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

St Kilda should benefit from the bye with Dow, Webster and Stocker all getting an extra week off to prove their fitness ahead of round 16. Crouch didn't play on the weekend due to another knee issue and will be monitored. Liam Henry was cleared of injury after leaving the Gabba late on Friday. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Arnold Back 3-4 weeks Jack Buller Back Season Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 1-2 weeks Luke Parker Suspension Round 18 Sam Reid Foot 1-3 weeks Angus Sheldrick Ankle 6 weeks Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Robbie Fox is available after a shoulder issue, with the ladder-leading Swans close to full fitness. Mills will resume full team training this week having been on a modified program this year, but he'll need a few weeks under his belt before being considered for selection. Reid will also return to full training this week. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Knee Test Rhett Bazzo Groin 3-4 weeks Liam Duggan Concussion Test Elijah Hewett Foot 3-5 weeks Jayden Hunt Toe Test Tim Kelly Hip and knee Test Noah Long Knee Season Harley Reid Suspension Round 16 Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Duggan has ticked all boxes so far and is due to emerge from protocols in time to face Essendon on Sunday. Allen is set to play his first game since round one, barring any late mishaps. Hewett is ramping up his recovery and joined main training this week as he targets a block of games late in the season. Kelly trained on Tuesday after managing niggling injuries in the lead-up to the bye. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Cleary Concussion Test Nick Coffield Shoulder Test Jordan Croft Concussion Test Ryan Gardner Wrist 10-12 weeks James Harmes Hamstring Test Jason Johannisen Hamstring 2-3 weeks Alex Keath Hamstring 4-6 weeks Aaron Naughton Knee Test Bailey Smith Knee Season Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Luke Beveridge could regain both Sam Darcy and Naughton after the bye with the latter pushing to be available against North Melbourne in round 16. Harmes could also be ready to return from a hamstring injury, while Coffield is 12 weeks on from his shoulder reconstruction and almost ready to resume his season. – Josh Gabelich