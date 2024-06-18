Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Shoulder
|Season
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Cheekbone
|Test
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brodie Smith
|Knee
|Test
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|1-3 weeks
|Taylor Walker
|Back
|Test
|Josh Worrell
|Arm
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
Walker is confident he will be available to return after the Crows' bye this week having missed two games with back spasms. Thilthorpe is also closing in on his return from a pre-season knee injury after the week off, having added significant size and strength during his time on the sidelines. Smith suffered a knee issue in the SANFL but has been cleared of serious injury. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|1 week
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|1 week
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
Great news for the Lions with Ashcroft expected to be available ahead of the round 16 clash against Melbourne, although they're yet to confirm at AFL or VFL level, providing he ticks off the next week of training without setback. Answerth suffered an "acute shoulder dislocation" in the VFL at the weekend. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Orazio Fantasia
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Hudson O'Keefe
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Marc Pittonet
|Finger
|Test
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues are hopeful that Cuningham, Fantasia and Pittonet will put their names in the selection frame this weekend. However, Cerra and Martin appear at least another week away. Cottrell remains a fortnight from a return. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Carmichael
|Concussion
|TBC
|Mason Cox
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Jordan De Goey
|Groin
|1 week
|Jamie Elliott
|Vascular
|4-6 weeks
|Ned Long
|Calf
|1 week
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Brody Mihocek
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Scott Pendlebury
|Bicep
|1-2 weeks
|Joe Richards
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
Collingwood is about to start getting some injury reprieve after the bye with Mihocek set to be available against Gold Coast. De Goey is also pushing his case to be available for the trip to Queensland, while Pendlebury might need another week. Oleg Markov missed Sunday's win over North Melbourne after jarring his back but will be available for selection. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|3-6 week
|Sam Draper
|Knee
|Test
|Xavier Duursma
|Quad
|Test
|Saad El-Hawli
|Ankle
|6-7 weeks
|Ben Hobbs
|Calf
|Test
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|4 weeks
|Mason Redman
|Hamstring
|Test
|Zach Reid
|Pectoral
|TBC
|Will Setterfield
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
The bye came at a good time for the Bombers, who could regain Draper, Redman, Duursma and Hobbs for the clash against the Eagles, while Setterfield could also be available despite hurting his knee late against the Blues. Baldwin has suffered a setback, pulling up sore just as he neared a return. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|Test
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|Test
|Odin Jones
|Illness
|Test
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Michael Walters
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
Walters suffered a low to moderate grade hamstring injury against the Western Bulldogs and will miss up to a month. Chapman was withdrawn pre-game as a precaution given his history but there is confidence he will be available. Kuek is recovering from a knee reconstruction and two shoulder surgeries and the club will apply to have him removed from the inactive list. Cox is expected to play managed minutes in the WAFL. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|2 weeks
|Oli Wiltshire
|Pelvis
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
Skipper Patrick Dangerfield will resume after an extended layoff, while veteran defender Zach Tuohy, ruckman Toby Conway and lively forward Ollie Henry are all available for selection after missing the round 13 loss to the Swans. Guthrie is still a fortnight away as he works back from his Achilles problem. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben King
|Knee
|Test
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
King will need to get through Thursday's main session to be available for the weekend's match against Fremantle after suffering from some bone bruising in a training mishap. Weller is also nearing a return. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Stephen Coniglio
|Shoulder
|Test
|Josh Fahey
|Foot
|12-16 weeks
|Cooper Hamilton
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Nick Haynes
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Darcy Jones
|Hamstring
|Test
|Adam Kennedy
|Hamstring
|Test
|James Leake
|Quad
|Test
|Nick Madden
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Braydon Preuss
|Hamstring
|Indefinite
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants expect Lachie Ash (calf) to be available, but Coniglio and Jones will face fitness tests to determine whether they play. Haynes will be out for a month, while Perryman is at least a week away. Isaac Cumming (hamstring) made his return through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|Bailey Macdonald
|Hip
|Test
|Will McCabe
|Back
|Test
|Ned Reeves
|Back
|Test
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ethan Phillips
|Knee
|Test
|Cooper Stephens
|Achilles
|Test
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
Hawthorn has a relatively clean bill of health right now with Mitch Lewis playing managed minutes in the VFL last weekend and set to be available for selection after the mid-season bye. Wingard should also be ready to continue his build from Achilles surgery in the VFL after missing last weekend, while Reeves will need to prove his fitness after missing the clash against Richmond with a back injury. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Lachie Hunter
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Jake Lever
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Christian Petracca
|Ribs, spleen
|Indefinite
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|TBC
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
Petracca's absence for the rest of 2024 puts a huge hole in the Dees' top-four hopes. The club hoped Lever would return from knee surgery after the bye but he won't play again until at least round 16 against the Lions. Schache's availability adds depth to the tall stocks, but he looks more likely to return via the VFL. Melksham is back training with the main group as he nears a playing return from a knee reconstruction. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Kallan Dawson
|Suspension
|Round 16
|Wil Dawson
|Shoulder
|4-5 weeks
|Blake Drury
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Bigoa Nyuon
|Hip
|Test
|Jy Simpkin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangas expect Colby McKercher (foot) to play this weekend, while Griffin Logue (knee) has also been locked into a return at VFL level. Simpkin will undergo a fitness test later this week, but luckless youngster George will miss the remainder of the season. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Charleson
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Charlie Dixon
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Hugh Jackson
|Hip
|Test
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Willie Rioli
|Calf
|Test
|Josh Sinn
|Collarbone
|2 weeks
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
Rioli was close last week but fell short and will be tested again this week. Sinn is also closing in on a return, while the Power are appealing Dixon's SANFL ban. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Shai Bolton
|Corked leg
|TBC
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|TBC
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Jack Graham
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Dylan Grimes
|Back
|TBC
|Jacob Hopper
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mykelti Lefau
|ACL
|Season
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Season
|Marlion Pickett
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Calf
|Test
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Tylar Young
|ACL
|Season
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
Richmond has the bye this week and has not released an updated injury report, with the above being an approximation ahead of next week's game against Carlton. Both Bolton and Graham were benched late in the loss to Hawthorn as a precaution, the latter receiving treatment on his hamstring, having an extensive soft-tissue injury history. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|TBC
|Paddy Dow
|Ankle
|Test
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Isaac Keeler
|Knee
|Test
|Liam Stocker
|Abdomen
|Test
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Jimmy Webster
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
St Kilda should benefit from the bye with Dow, Webster and Stocker all getting an extra week off to prove their fitness ahead of round 16. Crouch didn't play on the weekend due to another knee issue and will be monitored. Liam Henry was cleared of injury after leaving the Gabba late on Friday. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|3-4 weeks
|Jack Buller
|Back
|Season
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder/calf
|1-2 weeks
|Luke Parker
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Sam Reid
|Foot
|1-3 weeks
|Angus Sheldrick
|Ankle
|6 weeks
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
Robbie Fox is available after a shoulder issue, with the ladder-leading Swans close to full fitness. Mills will resume full team training this week having been on a modified program this year, but he'll need a few weeks under his belt before being considered for selection. Reid will also return to full training this week. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Knee
|Test
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|3-4 weeks
|Liam Duggan
|Concussion
|Test
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Jayden Hunt
|Toe
|Test
|Tim Kelly
|Hip and knee
|Test
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Harley Reid
|Suspension
|Round 16
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
Duggan has ticked all boxes so far and is due to emerge from protocols in time to face Essendon on Sunday. Allen is set to play his first game since round one, barring any late mishaps. Hewett is ramping up his recovery and joined main training this week as he targets a block of games late in the season. Kelly trained on Tuesday after managing niggling injuries in the lead-up to the bye. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Cleary
|Concussion
|Test
|Nick Coffield
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jordan Croft
|Concussion
|Test
|Ryan Gardner
|Wrist
|10-12 weeks
|James Harmes
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Alex Keath
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Aaron Naughton
|Knee
|Test
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 18, 2024
Early prognosis
Luke Beveridge could regain both Sam Darcy and Naughton after the bye with the latter pushing to be available against North Melbourne in round 16. Harmes could also be ready to return from a hamstring injury, while Coffield is 12 weeks on from his shoulder reconstruction and almost ready to resume his season. – Josh Gabelich