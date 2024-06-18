Michael Walters leaves the field injured during Fremantle's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Crouch Shoulder Season
Elliott Himmelberg Cheekbone Test
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Brodie Smith Knee Test
Riley Thilthorpe Knee 1-3 weeks
Taylor Walker Back Test
Josh Worrell Arm 5-7 weeks
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Walker is confident he will be available to return after the Crows' bye this week having missed two games with back spasms. Thilthorpe is also closing in on his return from a pre-season knee injury after the week off, having added significant size and strength during his time on the sidelines. Smith suffered a knee issue in the SANFL but has been cleared of serious injury. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Noah Answerth Shoulder 4-6 weeks
Will Ashcroft Knee 1 week
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Carter Michael Quad 1 week
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Great news for the Lions with Ashcroft expected to be available ahead of the round 16 clash against Melbourne, although they're yet to confirm at AFL or VFL level, providing he ticks off the next week of training without setback. Answerth suffered an "acute shoulder dislocation" in the VFL at the weekend. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Carroll Groin 1-2 weeks
Adam Cerra Hamstring 1 week
Matt Cottrell Foot 2-3 weeks
David Cuningham Calf Test
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Orazio Fantasia Shoulder Test
Jack Martin Calf 1-2 weeks
Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Marc Pittonet Finger Test
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful that Cuningham, Fantasia and Pittonet will put their names in the selection frame this weekend. However, Cerra and Martin appear at least another week away. Cottrell remains a fortnight from a return. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aiden Begg Knee Season
Josh Carmichael Concussion TBC
Mason Cox Knee 3-5 weeks
Jordan De Goey  Groin 1 week
Jamie Elliott Vascular 4-6 weeks
Ned Long Calf 1 week
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Brody Mihocek Hamstring 1 week
Tom Mitchell Foot 4-6 weeks
Scott Pendlebury Bicep 1-2 weeks
Joe Richards Foot 1-2 weeks
Oscar Steene Toe 4-6 weeks
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood is about to start getting some injury reprieve after the bye with Mihocek set to be available against Gold Coast. De Goey is also pushing his case to be available for the trip to Queensland, while Pendlebury might need another week. Oleg Markov missed Sunday's win over North Melbourne after jarring his back but will be available for selection.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot 3-6 week
Sam Draper Knee Test
Xavier Duursma Quad Test
Saad El-Hawli Ankle 6-7 weeks
Ben Hobbs Calf Test
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Darcy Parish Calf 4 weeks
Mason Redman Hamstring Test
Zach Reid Pectoral TBC
Will Setterfield Knee Test
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

The bye came at a good time for the Bombers, who could regain Draper, Redman, Duursma and Hobbs for the clash against the Eagles, while Setterfield could also be available despite hurting his knee late against the Blues. Baldwin has suffered a setback, pulling up sore just as he neared a return. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Heath Chapman Hamstring Test
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Brennan Cox Hamstring Test
Odin Jones Illness Test
Sebit Kuek Knee 2-3 weeks
Oscar McDonald Knee 8-10 weeks
Nathan O'Driscoll Knee 4-5 weeks
Michael Walters Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Walters suffered a low to moderate grade hamstring injury against the Western Bulldogs and will miss up to a month. Chapman was withdrawn pre-game as a precaution given his history but there is confidence he will be available. Kuek is recovering from a knee reconstruction and two shoulder surgeries and the club will apply to have him removed from the inactive list. Cox is expected to play managed minutes in the WAFL. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cam Guthrie Achilles 2 weeks
Oli Wiltshire Pelvis 2-4 weeks
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Skipper Patrick Dangerfield will resume after an extended layoff, while veteran defender Zach Tuohy, ruckman Toby Conway and lively forward Ollie Henry are all available for selection after missing the round 13 loss to the Swans. Guthrie is still a fortnight away as he works back from his Achilles problem. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ben King Knee Test
Lachie Weller Knee 4 weeks
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

King will need to get through Thursday's main session to be available for the weekend's match against Fremantle after suffering from some bone bruising in a training mishap. Weller is also nearing a return.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Stephen Coniglio Shoulder Test
Josh Fahey Foot 12-16 weeks
Cooper Hamilton Ankle 3-4 weeks
Nick Haynes Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Darcy Jones Hamstring Test
Adam Kennedy Hamstring Test
James Leake Quad Test
Nick Madden Ankle 5-7 weeks
Harry Perryman Hamstring 1 week
Braydon Preuss  Hamstring Indefinite
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants expect Lachie Ash (calf) to be available, but Coniglio and Jones will face fitness tests to determine whether they play. Haynes will be out for a month, while Perryman is at least a week away. Isaac Cumming (hamstring) made his return through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
Bailey Macdonald Hip Test
Will McCabe Back Test
Ned Reeves Back Test
Jack O'Sullivan Hamstring Test
Ethan Phillips Knee Test
Cooper Stephens Achilles Test
Chad Wingard Calf Test
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Hawthorn has a relatively clean bill of health right now with Mitch Lewis playing managed minutes in the VFL last weekend and set to be available for selection after the mid-season bye. Wingard should also be ready to continue his build from Achilles surgery in the VFL after missing last weekend, while Reeves will need to prove his fitness after missing the clash against Richmond with a back injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Marty Hore Calf 1-2 weeks
Lachie Hunter Calf 1-2 weeks
Jake Lever Knee 1-2 weeks
Jake Melksham Knee 2-3 weeks
Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles TBC
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Petracca's absence for the rest of 2024 puts a huge hole in the Dees' top-four hopes. The club hoped Lever would return from knee surgery after the bye but he won't play again until at least round 16 against the Lions. Schache's availability adds depth to the tall stocks, but he looks more likely to return via the VFL. Melksham is back training with the main group as he nears a playing return from a knee reconstruction. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Kallan Dawson Suspension Round 16
Wil Dawson Shoulder 4-5 weeks
Blake Drury Knee 3-5 weeks
Brayden George Knee Season
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Bigoa Nyuon Hip Test
Jy Simpkin Hamstring Test
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas expect Colby McKercher (foot) to play this weekend, while Griffin Logue (knee) has also been locked into a return at VFL level. Simpkin will undergo a fitness test later this week, but luckless youngster George will miss the remainder of the season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lachie Charleson Knee 1-2 weeks
Charlie Dixon Suspension Round 18
Hugh Jackson Hip Test
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Willie Rioli Calf Test
Josh Sinn Collarbone 2 weeks
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Rioli was close last week but fell short and will be tested again this week. Sinn is also closing in on a return, while the Power are appealing Dixon's SANFL ban. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Shai Bolton Corked leg TBC
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC
Liam Fawcett Back TBC
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Jack Graham Hamstring TBC
Dylan Grimes Back TBC
Jacob Hopper Hamstring Test
Mykelti Lefau ACL Season
Sam Naismith ACL Season
Marlion Pickett Calf 1-2 weeks
Dion Prestia Calf Test
Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 2-4 weeks
Jack Ross Foot 6-8 weeks
Tylar Young ACL Season
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Richmond has the bye this week and has not released an updated injury report, with the above being an approximation ahead of next week's game against Carlton. Both Bolton and Graham were benched late in the loss to Hawthorn as a precaution, the latter receiving treatment on his hamstring, having an extensive soft-tissue injury history. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Brad Crouch Knee TBC
Paddy Dow Ankle Test
Jack Hayes Knee 3-4 weeks
Dougal Howard Hamstring 3 weeks
Isaac Keeler Knee Test
Liam Stocker Abdomen Test
James Van Es Ankle Season
Jimmy Webster Calf Test
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

St Kilda should benefit from the bye with Dow, Webster and Stocker all getting an extra week off to prove their fitness ahead of round 16. Crouch didn't play on the weekend due to another knee issue and will be monitored. Liam Henry was cleared of injury after leaving the Gabba late on Friday. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Arnold Back 3-4 weeks
Jack Buller Back Season
Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 1-2 weeks
Luke Parker Suspension Round 18
Sam Reid Foot 1-3 weeks
Angus Sheldrick Ankle 6 weeks
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Robbie Fox is available after a shoulder issue, with the ladder-leading Swans close to full fitness. Mills will resume full team training this week having been on a modified program this year, but he'll need a few weeks under his belt before being considered for selection. Reid will also return to full training this week. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oscar Allen Knee Test
Rhett Bazzo Groin 3-4 weeks
Liam Duggan Concussion Test
Elijah Hewett Foot 3-5 weeks
Jayden Hunt Toe Test
Tim Kelly Hip and knee Test
Noah Long Knee Season
Harley Reid Suspension Round 16
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Duggan has ticked all boxes so far and is due to emerge from protocols in time to face Essendon on Sunday. Allen is set to play his first game since round one, barring any late mishaps. Hewett is ramping up his recovery and joined main training this week as he targets a block of games late in the season. Kelly trained on Tuesday after managing niggling injuries in the lead-up to the bye. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Luke Cleary Concussion Test
Nick Coffield Shoulder Test
Jordan Croft Concussion Test
Ryan Gardner Wrist 10-12 weeks
James Harmes Hamstring Test
Jason Johannisen Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Alex Keath Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Aaron Naughton Knee Test
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Updated: June 18, 2024

Early prognosis

Luke Beveridge could regain both Sam Darcy and Naughton after the bye with the latter pushing to be available against North Melbourne in round 16. Harmes could also be ready to return from a hamstring injury, while Coffield is 12 weeks on from his shoulder reconstruction and almost ready to resume his season.  Josh Gabelich