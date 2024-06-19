Melbourne has named its fourth debutant of 2024 for the clash against North Melbourne

Kynan Brown during Melbourne's 2024 AAMI Community Series game against Carlton. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE father-son Kynan Brown will make his AFL debut against North Melbourne on Saturday night, following his father Nathan in playing for the Demons at the highest level.

The 19-year-old was picked up as a rookie in last year's draft as a father-son following Nathan's career at the Dees, which saw him play 146 senior games in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

While Nathan was a defender, Kynan has the ability to play in the midfield and up forward and kicked three goals in a VFL outing earlier this year.

Learn More 04:45

"I love the way he plays his footy, he's a bit more polished than me," Brown snr said late last year.

"He's fully invested in his club and his teammates.

"He loves playing good team-oriented footy and he's super competitive.

"He'll have a crack for the Demon fans, and they'll see he's a solid little unit."

Brown will be the fourth debutant at the Dees this season, joining Blake Howes, Caleb Windsor and Koltyn Tholstrup.