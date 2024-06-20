There is good news and bad news on the injury front for Geelong ahead of its Friday night game against Carlton

Tanner Bruhn in action during Geelong's clash against Carlton in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG'S midfield has taken a big hit with young gun Tanner Bruhn ruled out for at least the next month with a fractured wrist.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury at training on Tuesday and could miss up to six weeks with the left scaphoid fracture.

Bruhn signed a new two-year contract last week to extend his time at GMHBA Stadium until at least 2027, with his current deal not expiring until the end of next season.

The former first-round pick has played 29 of a possible 36 games since moving from Greater Western Sydney at the end of 2022.

The Cats will be boosted by the return of captain Patrick Dangerfield for Friday night's blockbuster against Carlton at the MCG.

Patrick Dangerfield in action during Geelong's clash against Adelaide in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Dangerfield hasn't played since being subbed out of the round seven win over the Blues and has only managed four appearances in 2024 due to two separate hamstring stains.

Dual best and fairest winner Cam Guthrie is still at least a fortnight away from returning from an Achilles issue, while Ollie Henry is set to face Carlton after missing the trip to Sydney before the bye.

After starting the season 7-0, Geelong has dropped five of its past six games to sit sixth on the ladder ahead of round 15.