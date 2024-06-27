Toyota Australia is thrilled to announce the 10-year anniversary of the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle

The Toyota Good For Footy Raffle is back

OVER the past 10 years, community football clubs have raised more than $7 million through the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle, and it's back for 2024, bigger and better than ever.

This year's raffle, which helps clubs from all over Australia raise money for essential equipment, uniforms, and to achieve their unique club goals, has more prizes up for grabs including three brand new Toyota vehicles - a Kluger, a Corolla Cross and a Corolla.

In 2023 alone, the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle helped 745 clubs raise a total of more than $1.18 million, taking the overall funds raised via the raffle to more than $7 million.

The Toyota Good for Footy Raffle keeps fundraising free and easy for clubs. At $5 per ticket, Toyota supplies clubs with all the materials they need to register for the program and raise funds during their season.

Over the past decade, the funds raised through the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle have enabled numerous clubs to make significant improvements to club infrastructure, player registrations and building stronger footy communities. Below are some the local footy clubs around Australia who have benefited from this landmark initiative

Olinda Ferny Creek Football Club (VIC)

Consistently at the top of the national fundraising leaderboard, raising $23,715 in 2023. Funds are used for strength and conditioning training, club improvements, and employing senior players as coaches for junior teams.



Fitzroy Junior Football Club (VIC)

The largest junior club in Australia, with 625 players and 29 sides. Funds from the raffle helped the club stay afloat during Melbourne’s extensive COVID-19 lockdowns. Implemented programs such as a female coach training program and injury support and prevention for the entire club. Raised $9,000 in 2023.



Richmond Central Amateur Football Club (VIC)

Entirely player-run, with a strong sense of community. Overcame significant inherited debt with help from the raffle. Raised $830 through community fundraising in 2023.



Woden Blues Football Netball Club (ACT)

Club president Russel Fort attributes the club’s growth directly to the raffle’s success. Increased from 30 players with no junior teams to a thriving club with multiple teams, including two women’s teams, all through funds generated by the raffle.



Sherwood Magpies (QLD)

Consistently in the top 10 fundraisers since 2018, raising $30,210 in 2023. Funds used for building new infrastructure, flood relief renovations, and keeping the club afloat during the COVID years.



Young footballers from Sherwood Magpies in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Aspley Hornets (QLD)

Split fundraising efforts among teams, incentivising with end-of-season break-up celebrations. Raised more than $3,000 in the first month of the raffle, with ticket sales increasing by 10,250 per cent in four weeks.



Noranda Football Club (WA)

Ensured funds raised in the past went towards reversible Indigenous jumpers for all players. Aiming to beat previous fundraising totals in 2023 to finance an extended shade area and a new storage shed.



Henley Sharks Football Club (SA)

Relied on the raffle to raise funds for projects, raising over $5,000 in 2023. Invested in an electronic scoreboard to improve the game experience for young players.



As Toyota celebrates this milestone, they invite all Australians to participate in the 2024 Toyota Good for Footy Raffle and contribute to the future of local footy clubs. Tickets for this year’s raffle are now available, with a range of exciting prizes ensuring that every ticket sold makes a difference.

Toyota Australia Chief Marketing Officer, Vin Naidoo said Toyota was delighted to celebrate the 10-year milestone of the community fundraising initiative during the Toyota Good for Footy round.

Toyota Australia chief marketing officer Vin Naidoo. Picture: AFL Photos

"Over the last decade, Toyota’s Good for Footy program has provided substantial support for our community clubs across Australia and it’s through activities such as the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle that we are able to give back to these local communities.”

“The funds raised go directly back to the clubs and can be used to purchase new equipment or make upgrades to their facilities, which encourages growth and enables clubs to thrive.” he said.

“Toyota Australia is committed to supporting football at all levels, and we are proud to provide programs like Good for Footy, which help strengthen the game we all love, from grassroots to the elite.” Mr Naidoo said.