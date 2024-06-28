The Lions have charged home to overcome the Demons in a thriller

Hugh McCluggage celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Melbourne in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HUGH McCluggage has sealed a dramatic come-from-behind victory for Brisbane on Friday night, threading a late goal from the boundary line to sink a heartbroken Melbourne by five points at the Gabba.

After trailing by 23 points at half-time and 15 at the final change, the Lions stormed home to win 11.20 (86) to 11.15 (81) to jump into the top eight for the first time this season.

LIONS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Brisbane botched plenty of chances in the final quarter and looked like falling frustratingly short, before Kai Lohmann breathed life into their comeback with a terrific left-foot finish.

After Will Ashcroft's hurried shot hit the post to level scores, it was McCluggage's turn to play hero. But it wasn't without controversy.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:55 Highlights: Brisbane v Melbourne The Lions and Demons clash in round 16

04:32 Last two mins: Hugh comes up clutch as Lions overcome Dees The thrilling final moments between Brisbane and Melbourne in round 16

00:38 Kysaiah on absolute fire with another stunner Melbourne quells Brisbane’s charge as Kysaiah Pickett brushes off a tackle to slot a mesmerising major

00:41 Joe’s mess turns to Messi in wild play Joe Daniher drops the easiest of marks in acres of space before his hack off the deck somehow trickles through

00:36 Pickett picks his spot again for fantastic fourth Kysaiah Pickett catches fire in the first half and brings up his fourth goal in stunning style

00:37 Fritsch finds the sticks as Dees start to tick Bayley Fritsch lands a neat snap to pop Melbourne in front for the first time

00:46 Charlie revs motorbike early with two crackers Lions livewire Charlie Cameron gets to work in the first term with a delightful double

00:56 Petty pinged for late hit before Rayner’s riveting rise Tempers flare early as Harrison Petty concedes a 50m penalty, only for Cam Rayner to chime in with a super mark and goal

Hemmed in near the boundary, Demon Alex Neal-Bullen picked the ball up and dived over the line to safety. Or so he thought.

The umpire paid a free kick for insufficient intent and McCluggage went back and slotted the difficult shot from 45m.

Learn More 04:32

Bayley Fritsch had a chance to level scores late, but his flying shot sailed wide and Brisbane was home to win its fourth straight game.

Led by Jack Viney (26 disposals and nine clearances) and Kysaiah Pickett (five goals), Melbourne was fantastic for most of the match, breaking the game open with an eight-goal second quarter, but it ran out of legs.

After being outplayed in the first half, Brisbane's midfield lifted, led by McCluggage (28 disposals), Lachie Neale (29) and Josh Dunkley (32).

Learn More 06:55

The Lions improved to 8-6-1 and jumped into fifth on the ladder, while the Demons are 8-7 and sit 10th.

With a ferocity around the contest that overwhelmed Brisbane, the Demons kicked eight goals in a stunning second quarter.

Learn More 00:36

Brisbane had dropped the Jarrod Berry tag on Viney, Max Gawn was dominating his duel with Oscar McInerney and Melbourne forced the ball forward time after time and punished a leaky Lions defence as Clayton Oliver (29 disposals and a goal) started brightly.

Jacob van Rooyen started the chaos, kicking two goals from strong marks before Pickett completely took over.

The dynamic half-forward kicked three for the term – four for the half – including one exquisite left-foot snap at top pace from 40m.

Learn More 00:38

It didn't matter who Brisbane sent to him, it simply had no answer for Pickett's pace, evasion and expertise in the air.

Melbourne's tall forwards, so often questioned, suddenly looked potent, with Harrison Petty and Daniel Turner taking multiple contested marks alongside van Rooyen to prove critical links in the chain.



But the Lions started to find a way back into the contest in the third quarter before dominating the fourth, squandering numerous opportunities before McCluggage's late heroics.

Only Joe could do that

On a frustrating night for Joe Daniher, he still found a way to have an impact – in a way only he could. As the Lions streamed forward in the third quarter Daniher looked like taking an uncontested mark about 40m out. However, he dropped it, then tripped over, and with two teammates heading towards goal unattended, the lanky full-forward got to his feet and kicked it off the ground – and watched it dribble through. Unintentional as it was, it was an unforgettable moment all the same.

Learn More 00:41

More to come

BRISBANE 3.7 5.8 8.14 11.20 (86)

MELBOURNE 1.5 9.7 11.11 11.15 (81)

GOALS

Brisbane: Rayner 2, Daniher 2, Cameron 2, McCluggage, Lohmann, Hipwood, Berry, Ah Chee

Melbourne: Pickett 5, van Rooyen 2, Turner, Oliver, Fritsch, Chandler

BEST

Brisbane: McCluggage, Neale, Dunkley, Hipwood, Starcevich, Zorko

Melbourne: Pickett, Viney, Oliver, van Rooyen, Petty, Rivers

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Melbourne: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Brisbane: Nil

Melbourne: Jake Bowey (back) replaced by Kynan Brown

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Jaspa Fletcher (replaced Logan Morris in the third quarter)

Melbourne: Kynan Brown (replaced Harrison Petty in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 29,617 at the Gabba