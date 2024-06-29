A late miss from Logan McDonald proved costly for Sydney, with the Fremantle holding on to win by one point

Fremantle players celebrate a win during round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

FREMANTLE has snapped Sydney's 10-match winning streak after a late Logan McDonald set shot failed to make the distance in a one-point heartstopper at the SCG on Saturday afternoon.

The key forward had the opportunity to complete a stunning Swans’ comeback, or at least level the scores, after marking a hurried kick inside the 50m arc seconds before the final siren sounded.

McDonald took a deep breath and lined up the set shot, but sliced it wide and failed to score as the Dockers hung on for a 15.9 (99) to 14.14 (98) victory.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:30 Full post-match, R16: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 16’s match against Fremantle

08:04 Full post-match, R16: Dockers Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 16’s match against Sydney

06:57 Highlights: Sydney v Fremantle The Swans and Dockers clash in round 16

04:10 Last two mins: Logan’s late miss sees Freo end Swans’ streak The thrilling final moments between Sydney and Fremantle in round 16

00:42 Blakey gets crowd roaring with ridiculous running strike Nick Blakey nails a stunning goal from outside 50 on the burst to set up a huge finish

00:30 Swans spark as stars combine for clinical team goal A plethora of Sydney guns get involved in the play to set up an exciting goal for Justin McInerney

00:38 Amartey juggles hot footy and still gets the choccies Sydney sends the footy forward as Joel Amartey gets the luck of the drop to generate a clever major

00:43 Super swift Serong snaps it in a second Caleb Serong is in the right place at the right time with this lighting quick effort to extend his side's impressive lead

00:42 Switkowski hits it sweet as Dockers dare to dream Sam Switkowski gets on the receiving end of a perfect clearance to slot yet another major for Fremantle

00:47 Sturt stuns Swans in Freo's fast start Sam Sturt lands two goals in the first term as the Dockers surprise early

The Dockers were never behind after booting seven goals in a blistering opening term but had to hold off the Swans’ second-half challenge to give their own top-four hopes a huge boost.

The Swans trailed by as much as 32 points early in the second term before chipping away at the Dockers’ lead to draw level when McDonald booted his first and only goal of the day at the 23-minute mark of the final term.

SWANS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Jeremy Sharp put the Dockers back in front with a behind from a set shot, while the margin was extended to two points soon after through a rushed behind.

But the ladder-leading Swans were always likely to make one last surge. Oliver Florent had a shot on the run with little more than a minute remaining but hooked the left-footed snap from 40m out directly in front through for a behind.

Learn More 06:57

Caleb Serong led the charge early for the Dockers, the onballer gathering 10 disposals including three centre clearances and five score involvements in the opening term.

James Rowbottom and James Jordon then took turns trying to nullify Serong, as the Dockers’ vice-captain finished with 23 disposals and eight clearances.

Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe turned back the clock with an influential role containing the white-hot Isaac Heeney while winning plenty of the ball going the other way.

Heeney had averaged 26.3 disposals coming into the clash with the Dockers but only managed 20 touches after Fyfe lined up next to him at the opening bounce and rarely left the Swan midfielders’ side.

Nat Fyfe in action during round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

The former Dockers skipper also gathered 23 disposals, including eight clearances, as Heeney was forced to spend time forward and on a wing while trying to shake the tag.

Will Hayward spent time on the bench due to a knee issue during the first half but was a key to the Swans’ fightback after the main change.

The livewire forward added a spark while booting three goals, while goalsneaks Sam Wicks and Tom Papley added two each.

Tom Papley celebrates a goal during round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Hayden McLean helped keep the Swans in the contest early and remained a threat throughout as he booted two goals while also taking six contested marks against an undermanned Dockers defence.

The Swans trailed at the first change for the fifth time in their past six matches but this time ran out of lives as McDonald’s shot sailed wide.

'Dead-eye' Jye finds his kicking boots

Jye Amiss could hardly miss with 45 goals and only 18 behinds in 25 matches across his opening two seasons. But the tall forward has suffered a severe case of the goalkicking yips in recent weeks, even while booting 19.19 this year ahead of the clash with the Swans. Amiss quickly brushed off any signs of nerves near goal when nailing a set shot for the first major of the match, then added a second at a critical time just as the Swans were surging before the main break. The 20-year-old marked a checkside pass from Nat Fyfe deep in the forward pocket and confidently kicked straight from a tough angle to keep the Swans at arm’s length, on the way to finishing with three goals.

Jye Amiss celebrates a goal during round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

McLean makes his mark on Swans’ attack

The Swans’ tall forwards have mostly taken it in turns to stand out from the pack this season and this time it was Hayden McLean that almost played a lone hand in attack. The 197cm forward-ruck dominated in the air as he pulled down six contested marks, while the Swans only added five more across the rest of the team and the Dockers had a total of 11. McLean also booted two goals as the Swans focal point but they looked much less threatening in the forward half when the 25-year-old had to take his turn in the ruck.

Hayden McLean celebrates a goal during round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Clearance kings reign supreme

The Dockers stunned the Swans with a seven-goal opening term, the most the ladder leaders have conceded before the first change even in several slow starts this season, while the visitors made the most of an 11-6 advantage at the stoppages. Caleb Serong set the tone with three centre clearances alone, but the Dockers’ early dominance at the coalface would hardly have surprised Swans coach John Longmire. The Dockers finished on top 42-32 at the clearances as they average the most in the league at 40.4 a match, while also allowing the opposition the fewest with 31.5, in an ominous point of difference in their game.

Learn More 00:43

SYDNEY 2.5 4.8 11.11 14.14 (98)

FREMANTLE 7.2 9.5 14.5 15.9 (99)

GOALS

Sydney: Hayward 3, McLean 2, Wicks 2, Papley 2, Campbell, Amartey, McInerney, Blakey, McDonald

Fremantle: Sturt 3, Amiss 3, Treacy 2, Jackson, Banfield, Switkowski, Serong, O’Meara, Darcy, Frederick

BEST

Sydney: Blakey, McLean, McInerney, Papley, Rowbottom, Wicks

Fremantle: Serong, Brayshaw, Fyfe, Johnson, Darcy, Sturt, Amiss

INJURIES

Sydney: Cunningham (hamstring)

Fremantle: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Caiden Cleary (replaced Harry Cunningham in the third quarter)

Fremantle: James Aish (replaced Hugh Davies in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 35,477 at the SCG