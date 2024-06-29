Collingwood almost snatched another impossible win but Gold Coast was good enough to get home

Ben Long celebrates a goal with teammates during the round 16 match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium, June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has stared down the Boogeyman and won – holding off a charging Collingwood to keep its finals dreams alive with an 11-point triumph at a packed People First Stadium on Saturday.

Leading by 26 points at the last change, the Suns watched on as the Magpies made their customary comeback, taking the lead with four minutes remaining via a Nathan Kreuger goal.

SUNS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

But unlike so many teams before them in the same position, Gold Coast responded. Ben Long kicked a goal from 50m on the run to regain the lead before Ben Ainsworth iced one of the best wins in club history with a left foot snap.

The 14.17 (101) to 13.12 (90) triumph moved the Suns to an 8-7 win-loss record to keep them in touch with the top eight.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:59 Highlights: Gold Coast v Collingwood The Suns and Magpies clash in round 16

00:42 Double Ben blitz seals it for rising Suns Ben Long and Ben Ainsworth come up clutch with a goal each to win the game for Gold Coast

00:47 De Goey and Daicos dazzlers rock entire stadium Jordan De Goey and Nick Daicos both produce goals out of this world as the Pies are coming fast

00:46 Some wild Daicos play heads Bobby’s way Nick Daicos eventually makes the difficult look easy in this frantic goal to Bobby Hill

00:37 Pendlebury buries a beauty on the burst Scott Pendlebury conjures a much-needed goal for the Pies after being afforded plenty of space in the middle of the ground

00:46 Maynard in the middle of all the fiery action Brayden Maynard goes down after receiving some contact from Ben Long, before getting involved in another scuffle moments later

00:33 Quick Witts feeds Long with picture-perfect tap Jarrod Witts sets up Ben Long for a fine finish after some handy work in the ruck

00:46 Mihocek marks return with pair of gems Brody Mihocek wastes no time getting to work in his comeback game with two crafty goals

00:36 King cooking early with towering two Ben King adds a couple of goals to his impressive season tally following some strong grabs in the first term

Although not easy, they deserved the win in front of their third largest home crowd in history of 23,029.

After the midfield had its colours lowered by Fremantle just six days earlier, Damien Hardwick's engine room responded in emphatic fashion.

Learn More 06:59

Noah Anderson finished with 39 disposals, Sam Flanders – in a full-time on-ball role – had 33 and co-captain Touk Miller was tireless with 31.

Ben King kicked four goals, while Jack Lukosius, Long and Ainsworth kicked two apiece.

Learn More 00:36

At the other end of the ground, Sam Collins was enormous, while Bodhi Uwland continued his rapid ascension with another polished performance, including a huge one-on-one win that set-up Long's late go-ahead goal.

This was a thrilling, end-to-end contest, and again the Magpies played a huge role.

Despite its heavy deficit at three-quarter time, they always looked likely to make a charge, able to transition the ball from one end of the ground to the other consistently throughout the contest.

Jordan De Goey's magnificent running goal from the boundary line, followed by a piece of Nick Daicos genius moments later, in which he was involved three times in the build-up before a glorious right foot finish, had the Magpies believing.

Learn More 00:47

The duo were incredible all night, but fell on the wrong side this time.

Following a free-wheeling, four goals apiece first quarter, Gold Coast wrestled the ascendency in the second.

The ball lived in their forward half for large periods, and eventually Collingwood's defence cracked.

Learn More 00:37

Ben Long roved an exquisite Jarrod Witts tap at a forward 50 stoppage and nailed his snap, before executing a bone-rattling hit on Billy Frampton that led to a Jack Lukosius goal.

When Will Graham snapped truly after some more suffocating forward pressure, the home team had a 20-point lead at the main break.

They built it to 32 in the third quarter with King kicking his third and fourth goals, but the Magpies continued to take the game on and stay within striking distance at the final change.

Learn More 00:46

Long's bone-rattling team lifter

Midway through the second quarter as Gold Coast hammered away inside 50 for little reward, Ben Long took matters into his own hands. As Billy Frampton leapt to receive a handball, the Suns forward lined up the exposed Magpie and executed a bone-rattling tackle that forced the ball free and led to a Jack Lukosius goal. It gave the home team some reward for effort and inspired a strong finish to the half.

Ben Long during the round 16 match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium, June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD COAST 4.2 8.6 12.11 14.17 (101)

COLLINGWOOD 4.3 5.4 8.9 13.12 (90)

GOALS

Gold Coast: King 4, Lukosius 2, Long 2, Ainsworth 2, Holman, Flanders, Day, Graham

Collingwood: Mihocek 2, De Goey 2, N.Daicos 2, Pendlebury, Lipinski, Kreuger, Howe, Hoskin-Elliott, Hill, J.Daicos

BEST

Gold Coast: Witts, Flanders, Anderson, Uwland, Miller, Long, King

Collingwood: N.Daicos, De Goey, Howe, J.Daicos, Sidebottom

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Nil

Collingwood: McCreery (calf)

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Bailey Humphrey (replaced David Swallow in the third quarter)

Collingwood: Joe Richards (replaced Beau McCreery in the third quarter)

Crowd: 23,029 at People First Stadium