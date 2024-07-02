James Sicily is helped from the field injured during Hawthorn's clash against West Coast in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Shoulder Season Karl Gallagher Hamstring 2-3 weeks Wayne Milera Knee Season Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Josh Worrell Arm 3-5 weeks Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Worrell has progressed in his recovery to all non-contact drills and took part in ball drills on Tuesday as he targets a return inside the next month. The defender has struggled in the gym but been able to work significantly on his fitness while sidelined. Gallagher suffered a standard hamstring injury in the SANFL, with the Irishman cut down early in his 11th game. Wingman Chayce Jones is expected to be available this week after he was withdrawn against GWS with a back complaint. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Shoulder 2-4 weeks Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Kalin Lane Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Jack Payne Foot Test Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Payne ran well at training on Tuesday and appears a good chance to face Adelaide this weekend, although he'll need to get through Thursday's main session to tick that off. Developing ruckman Lane becomes the fifth Lion this season to rupture his ACL. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Suspension Round 18 Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite Matt Cottrell Foot Test Tom De Koning Soreness Test Sam Docherty Knee Season Corey Durdin Shoulder 1-2 weeks Matt Kennedy Knee Test Jack Martin Calf 1 week Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jack Silvagni Knee Season Billy Wilson Knee Test Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues are breathing a sigh of relief with Kennedy avoiding major damage and still a chance to play this weekend. Cottrell and De Koning will also face fitness tests, though Durdin will miss the next fortnight after dislocating his shoulder in the VFL last Sunday. Martin should be available from next week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Knee Season Josh Carmichael Concussion TBC Mason Cox Knee 2-4 weeks Josh Daicos Corked calf Test Jamie Elliott Vascular 2-4 weeks Brayden Maynard Corked quad Test Beau McCreery Calf 4-6 weeks Dan McStay Knee TBC Tom Mitchell Foot 3-5 weeks John Noble Concussion 1 week Wil Parker Knee 3-5 weeks Jakob Ryan Calf 2-4 weeks Oscar Steene Toe 4-6 weeks Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

McCreery will be sidelined for at least the next month after suffering a soleus calf strain on Saturday. Noble will miss Friday night’s game against Essendon after entering the AFL’s concussion protocols late against Gold Coast. Josh Daicos and Maynard both face fitness tests after copping knocks in Queensland. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 5-6 weeks Saad El-Hawli Ankle 4-5 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Darcy Parish Calf 3 weeks Zach Reid Pectoral TBC Sam Weideman Suspension Round 18 Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Parish is getting closer to a comeback from his calf injury, while the Bombers will regain Jake Kelly after he was withdrawn from their team last week due to illness. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip Season Tom Emmett Elbow Test Max Knobel Calf Test Sebit Kuek Knee Test Oscar McDonald Knee 7-8 weeks Nathan O'Driscoll Knee Test Ollie Murphy Abdomen 5-7 weeks Alex Pearce Arm 1-2 weeks Cooper Simpson Hip Test Michael Walters Hamstring Test Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Pearce has had a cast removed from his fractured forearm and could return inside the next fortnight as teammate Brennan Cox also returns. Simpson suffered a low-grade hip flexor injury and will push to be available under a no-risk policy. Emmett copped a knock to his elbow that didn't recover quickly enough after being stitched. Walters has completed his rehab and is a chance to play this week if he gets through training. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tanner Bruhn Scaphoid 2-4 weeks Toby Conway Foot TBC Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC Tom Hawkins Foot 5-7 weeks Oli Wiltshire Pelvis 1-2 weeks Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

There's uncertainty about Conway's immediate playing future after a foot complaint held him out of last week's loss to Essendon, and the club expects to know more later in the week. Guthrie's recovery from a troublesome Achilles problem has stalled and he will be assessed again this week after initially expecting to return after the Cats' round 15 bye. In more positive news, Ollie Henry is available after a hamstring problem sidelined him last week. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brandon Ellis Calf 3 weeks Lachie Weller Knee 3 weeks Jarrod Witts Back TBC Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Scans confirmed Witts has a fractured vertebrae after a hit late in Saturday's win over Collingwood. He will miss Saturday's match against North Melbourne and "be assessed next week before determining a return to play", club physio Lindsay Bull said. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Fahey Foot 12 weeks Cooper Hamilton Ankle 2-3 weeks Nick Haynes Hamstring Test Josh Kelly Calf 4-5 weeks Nick Madden Ankle 3-5 weeks Braydon Preuss Back Indefinite Harry Rowston Back Indefinite Sam Taylor Testicle 4 weeks Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants have suffered another setback with Kelly to be sidelined for much of the next month. Taylor is also expected to miss another month, but Haynes could return this weekend. Rowston is managing a back issue and will be out of action indefinitely. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season James Sicily Shoulder Test Chad Wingard Calf Test Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Hawthorn captain Sicily has avoided surgery on his dislocated shoulder and could face Geelong on Saturday. The All-Australian will need to prove his fitness on Thursday to be cleared to play. Father-son recruit Will McCabe is available for the first time since being selected in last November’s AFL Draft. Ned Reeves is ready to return from a back issue, while Wingard is on track to play VFL after being sidelined for the past few weeks with calf tightness. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Soreness Test Ben Brown Knee Test Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite Harrison Petty Hamstring Test Christian Salem Knee Test Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles TBC Will Verrall Concussion Test Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Jake Melksham is available for his first game in more than 300 days after recovering from the ACL rupture he suffered late last year. The 32-year-old headlines a long list of Demons vying to return from injury this week, with defender Marty Hore also overcoming his calf complaint. Bowey and Salem both missed the Lions clash and will need to pass a fitness test ahead of this week's match with West Coast. Petty was substituted out of Friday night's game with hamstring awareness, with a call on his availability to be made later in the week. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Wil Dawson Shoulder 1 week Blake Drury Knee 1 week Zac Fisher Foot Test Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Achilles Season George Wardlaw Concussion 1 week Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas will put Fisher through a fitness test later this week, having been substituted out of last Saturday's loss to the Dogs. Wardlaw is still another week away from exiting the AFL's concussion protocols, while Dawson and Drury will also be sidelined for another week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jase Burgoyne Hamstring Test Ryan Burton Foot 2-3 weeks Lachie Charleson Knee Test Charlie Dixon Suspension Round 18 Kyle Marshall Concussion Test Trent McKenzie Hamstring 1-2 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Esava Ratugolea Hamstring 1 week Ivan Soldo Knee 3 weeks Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Port Adelaide has ruled out defender Ratugolea after pulling up sore during training last week, but there's better news at the other end of the ground with Todd Marshall expected to be available after being cleared of a hamstring injury despite being subbed out of the win over St Kilda. Burgoyne will face a fitness test on his hamstring later in the week. Willie Rioli is available after illness kept him out last week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Bauer Ribs 1 week Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC Liam Fawcett Back 4-6 weeks Campbell Gray Hamstring 8 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL Season Dylan Grimes Back Season Mykelti Lefau ACL Season Tom Lynch Hamstring 1-2 weeks Dustin Martin Back Test Sam Naismith ACL Season Marlion Pickett Calf 2-3 weeks Dion Prestia Calf 1 week Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 2-3 weeks Jack Ross Foot 3-5 weeks Samson Ryan Ankle 1 week Tylar Young ACL Season Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Martin was subbed off with back soreness in the loss to Carlton, but was unlikely to make the trip to Perth regardless, with coach Adem Yze saying the champion will be managed in the back half of the year. Prestia or Lynch won't be rushed back to face Fremantle, either. Grimes had season-ending back surgery last week. Mid-season recruit Gray starred with four goals in the VFL before suffering a serious hamstring injury. For the first time this year, draftee Fawcett has a timeline on his return.. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Anthony Caminiti Ankle TBC Brad Crouch Knee TBC Paddy Dow Ankle Test Jack Hayes Knee TBC James Van Es Ankle Season Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

St Kilda could be boosted by the return of key defender Howard for Sunday’s game against Sydney. The former Port Adelaide backman is available for selection this week after missing a month with a hamstring strain. Seb Ross was managed on the weekend and will be available for selection. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Arnold Back 2 weeks Jack Buller Back Season Harry Cunningham Hamstring 2-3 weeks Peter Ladhams Concussion TBC Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 1 week Luke Parker Suspension Round 18 Angus Sheldrick Ankle Test Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Cunningham will miss at least fortnight with a hamstring issue, but Mills is a week closer to a return and should be back, possibly in the VFL, in round 18 along with Parker. Sam Reid returned in the VFL last week for his first game since March and will look to get more game time under his belt in the coming weeks. Sheldrick has recovered well from an ankle issue and could return this weekend. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Rhett Bazzo Groin 1 week Matt Flynn Ankle Test Elijah Hewett Foot 1 week Callum Jamieson Knee TBC Noah Long Knee Season Jeremy McGovern Hand Test Jack Petruccelle Hamstring 1-2 weeks Dom Sheed Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jake Waterman Leg Test Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Flynn finished Sunday's game on crutches but could still be available after an ankle sprain. McGovern underwent scans on a thumb injury that was strapped against the Hawks, with no break meaning he could also be available. Waterman suffered a cut behind his knee, which he was able to play through with stitches, but he missed Tuesday's training session. Petruccelle suffered a hamstring strain at training last Thursday, while Jamieson is working through a patella tendon knee issue. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Duryea Foot Test Ryan Gardner Wrist 7-9 weeks Jason Johannisen Hamstring 2 weeks Alex Keath Hamstring 2-3 weeks Bailey Smith Knee Season Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Duryea has been cleared of structural damage to his foot after being subbed out of the win over North Melbourne. The dual premiership player will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Johannisen is still a fortnight away from returning from a hamstring strain. – Josh Gabelich