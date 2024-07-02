Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Shoulder
|Season
|Karl Gallagher
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Josh Worrell
|Arm
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Worrell has progressed in his recovery to all non-contact drills and took part in ball drills on Tuesday as he targets a return inside the next month. The defender has struggled in the gym but been able to work significantly on his fitness while sidelined. Gallagher suffered a standard hamstring injury in the SANFL, with the Irishman cut down early in his 11th game. Wingman Chayce Jones is expected to be available this week after he was withdrawn against GWS with a back complaint. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Shoulder
|2-4 weeks
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Kalin Lane
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Payne
|Foot
|Test
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Payne ran well at training on Tuesday and appears a good chance to face Adelaide this weekend, although he'll need to get through Thursday's main session to tick that off. Developing ruckman Lane becomes the fifth Lion this season to rupture his ACL. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|Test
|Tom De Koning
|Soreness
|Test
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Corey Durdin
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Matt Kennedy
|Knee
|Test
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|1 week
|Hudson O'Keefe
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Billy Wilson
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues are breathing a sigh of relief with Kennedy avoiding major damage and still a chance to play this weekend. Cottrell and De Koning will also face fitness tests, though Durdin will miss the next fortnight after dislocating his shoulder in the VFL last Sunday. Martin should be available from next week. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Carmichael
|Concussion
|TBC
|Mason Cox
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Josh Daicos
|Corked calf
|Test
|Jamie Elliott
|Vascular
|2-4 weeks
|Brayden Maynard
|Corked quad
|Test
|Beau McCreery
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|John Noble
|Concussion
|1 week
|Wil Parker
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Jakob Ryan
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
McCreery will be sidelined for at least the next month after suffering a soleus calf strain on Saturday. Noble will miss Friday night’s game against Essendon after entering the AFL’s concussion protocols late against Gold Coast. Josh Daicos and Maynard both face fitness tests after copping knocks in Queensland. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|5-6 weeks
|Saad El-Hawli
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Zach Reid
|Pectoral
|TBC
|Sam Weideman
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Parish is getting closer to a comeback from his calf injury, while the Bombers will regain Jake Kelly after he was withdrawn from their team last week due to illness. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Tom Emmett
|Elbow
|Test
|Max Knobel
|Calf
|Test
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Test
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|7-8 weeks
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Knee
|Test
|Ollie Murphy
|Abdomen
|5-7 weeks
|Alex Pearce
|Arm
|1-2 weeks
|Cooper Simpson
|Hip
|Test
|Michael Walters
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Pearce has had a cast removed from his fractured forearm and could return inside the next fortnight as teammate Brennan Cox also returns. Simpson suffered a low-grade hip flexor injury and will push to be available under a no-risk policy. Emmett copped a knock to his elbow that didn't recover quickly enough after being stitched. Walters has completed his rehab and is a chance to play this week if he gets through training. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tanner Bruhn
|Scaphoid
|2-4 weeks
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|TBC
|Tom Hawkins
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Oli Wiltshire
|Pelvis
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
There's uncertainty about Conway's immediate playing future after a foot complaint held him out of last week's loss to Essendon, and the club expects to know more later in the week. Guthrie's recovery from a troublesome Achilles problem has stalled and he will be assessed again this week after initially expecting to return after the Cats' round 15 bye. In more positive news, Ollie Henry is available after a hamstring problem sidelined him last week. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brandon Ellis
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Jarrod Witts
|Back
|TBC
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Scans confirmed Witts has a fractured vertebrae after a hit late in Saturday's win over Collingwood. He will miss Saturday's match against North Melbourne and "be assessed next week before determining a return to play", club physio Lindsay Bull said. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Fahey
|Foot
|12 weeks
|Cooper Hamilton
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Nick Haynes
|Hamstring
|Test
|Josh Kelly
|Calf
|4-5 weeks
|Nick Madden
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|Indefinite
|Harry Rowston
|Back
|Indefinite
|Sam Taylor
|Testicle
|4 weeks
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants have suffered another setback with Kelly to be sidelined for much of the next month. Taylor is also expected to miss another month, but Haynes could return this weekend. Rowston is managing a back issue and will be out of action indefinitely. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|James Sicily
|Shoulder
|Test
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Hawthorn captain Sicily has avoided surgery on his dislocated shoulder and could face Geelong on Saturday. The All-Australian will need to prove his fitness on Thursday to be cleared to play. Father-son recruit Will McCabe is available for the first time since being selected in last November’s AFL Draft. Ned Reeves is ready to return from a back issue, while Wingard is on track to play VFL after being sidelined for the past few weeks with calf tightness. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Soreness
|Test
|Ben Brown
|Knee
|Test
|Christian Petracca
|Ribs, spleen
|Indefinite
|Harrison Petty
|Hamstring
|Test
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|Test
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|TBC
|Will Verrall
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Jake Melksham is available for his first game in more than 300 days after recovering from the ACL rupture he suffered late last year. The 32-year-old headlines a long list of Demons vying to return from injury this week, with defender Marty Hore also overcoming his calf complaint. Bowey and Salem both missed the Lions clash and will need to pass a fitness test ahead of this week's match with West Coast. Petty was substituted out of Friday night's game with hamstring awareness, with a call on his availability to be made later in the week. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Wil Dawson
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Blake Drury
|Knee
|1 week
|Zac Fisher
|Foot
|Test
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|George Wardlaw
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangas will put Fisher through a fitness test later this week, having been substituted out of last Saturday's loss to the Dogs. Wardlaw is still another week away from exiting the AFL's concussion protocols, while Dawson and Drury will also be sidelined for another week. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jase Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ryan Burton
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Lachie Charleson
|Knee
|Test
|Charlie Dixon
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Kyle Marshall
|Concussion
|Test
|Trent McKenzie
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Esava Ratugolea
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Port Adelaide has ruled out defender Ratugolea after pulling up sore during training last week, but there's better news at the other end of the ground with Todd Marshall expected to be available after being cleared of a hamstring injury despite being subbed out of the win over St Kilda. Burgoyne will face a fitness test on his hamstring later in the week. Willie Rioli is available after illness kept him out last week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jacob Bauer
|Ribs
|1 week
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|4-6 weeks
|Campbell Gray
|Hamstring
|8 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Dylan Grimes
|Back
|Season
|Mykelti Lefau
|ACL
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Back
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Season
|Marlion Pickett
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Calf
|1 week
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Samson Ryan
|Ankle
|1 week
|Tylar Young
|ACL
|Season
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Martin was subbed off with back soreness in the loss to Carlton, but was unlikely to make the trip to Perth regardless, with coach Adem Yze saying the champion will be managed in the back half of the year. Prestia or Lynch won't be rushed back to face Fremantle, either. Grimes had season-ending back surgery last week. Mid-season recruit Gray starred with four goals in the VFL before suffering a serious hamstring injury. For the first time this year, draftee Fawcett has a timeline on his return.. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Anthony Caminiti
|Ankle
|TBC
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|TBC
|Paddy Dow
|Ankle
|Test
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|TBC
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
St Kilda could be boosted by the return of key defender Howard for Sunday’s game against Sydney. The former Port Adelaide backman is available for selection this week after missing a month with a hamstring strain. Seb Ross was managed on the weekend and will be available for selection. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|2 weeks
|Jack Buller
|Back
|Season
|Harry Cunningham
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Peter Ladhams
|Concussion
|TBC
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder/calf
|1 week
|Luke Parker
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Angus Sheldrick
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Cunningham will miss at least fortnight with a hamstring issue, but Mills is a week closer to a return and should be back, possibly in the VFL, in round 18 along with Parker. Sam Reid returned in the VFL last week for his first game since March and will look to get more game time under his belt in the coming weeks. Sheldrick has recovered well from an ankle issue and could return this weekend. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|1 week
|Matt Flynn
|Ankle
|Test
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|1 week
|Callum Jamieson
|Knee
|TBC
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Jeremy McGovern
|Hand
|Test
|Jack Petruccelle
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Dom Sheed
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jake Waterman
|Leg
|Test
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Flynn finished Sunday's game on crutches but could still be available after an ankle sprain. McGovern underwent scans on a thumb injury that was strapped against the Hawks, with no break meaning he could also be available. Waterman suffered a cut behind his knee, which he was able to play through with stitches, but he missed Tuesday's training session. Petruccelle suffered a hamstring strain at training last Thursday, while Jamieson is working through a patella tendon knee issue. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Duryea
|Foot
|Test
|Ryan Gardner
|Wrist
|7-9 weeks
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Alex Keath
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Duryea has been cleared of structural damage to his foot after being subbed out of the win over North Melbourne. The dual premiership player will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Johannisen is still a fortnight away from returning from a hamstring strain. – Josh Gabelich