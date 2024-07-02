James Sicily is helped from the field injured during Hawthorn's clash against West Coast in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Crouch Shoulder Season
Karl Gallagher Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Josh Worrell Arm 3-5 weeks
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Worrell has progressed in his recovery to all non-contact drills and took part in ball drills on Tuesday as he targets a return inside the next month. The defender has struggled in the gym but been able to work significantly on his fitness while sidelined. Gallagher suffered a standard hamstring injury in the SANFL, with the Irishman cut down early in his 11th game. Wingman Chayce Jones is expected to be available this week after he was withdrawn against GWS with a back complaint. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Noah Answerth Shoulder 2-4 weeks
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Kalin Lane Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Jack Payne Foot Test
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Payne ran well at training on Tuesday and appears a good chance to face Adelaide this weekend, although he'll need to get through Thursday's main session to tick that off. Developing ruckman Lane becomes the fifth Lion this season to rupture his ACL. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordan Boyd Suspension Round 18
Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite
Matt Cottrell Foot Test
Tom De Koning Soreness Test
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Corey Durdin Shoulder 1-2 weeks
Matt Kennedy Knee Test
Jack Martin Calf 1 week
Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Billy Wilson Knee Test
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues are breathing a sigh of relief with Kennedy avoiding major damage and still a chance to play this weekend. Cottrell and De Koning will also face fitness tests, though Durdin will miss the next fortnight after dislocating his shoulder in the VFL last Sunday. Martin should be available from next week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aiden Begg Knee Season
Josh Carmichael Concussion TBC
Mason Cox Knee 2-4 weeks
Josh Daicos Corked calf Test
Jamie Elliott Vascular 2-4 weeks
Brayden Maynard Corked quad Test
Beau McCreery Calf 4-6 weeks
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Tom Mitchell Foot 3-5 weeks
John Noble Concussion 1 week
Wil Parker Knee 3-5 weeks
Jakob Ryan Calf 2-4 weeks
Oscar Steene Toe 4-6 weeks
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

McCreery will be sidelined for at least the next month after suffering a soleus calf strain on Saturday. Noble will miss Friday night’s game against Essendon after entering the AFL’s concussion protocols late against Gold Coast. Josh Daicos and Maynard both face fitness tests after copping knocks in Queensland.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot 5-6 weeks
Saad El-Hawli Ankle 4-5 weeks
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Darcy Parish Calf 3 weeks
Zach Reid Pectoral TBC
Sam Weideman Suspension Round 18
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Parish is getting closer to a comeback from his calf injury, while the Bombers will regain Jake Kelly after he was withdrawn from their team last week due to illness. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Tom Emmett Elbow Test
Max Knobel Calf Test
Sebit Kuek Knee Test
Oscar McDonald Knee 7-8 weeks
Nathan O'Driscoll Knee Test
Ollie Murphy Abdomen 5-7 weeks
Alex Pearce Arm 1-2 weeks
Cooper Simpson Hip Test
Michael Walters Hamstring Test
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Pearce has had a cast removed from his fractured forearm and could return inside the next fortnight as teammate Brennan Cox also returns. Simpson suffered a low-grade hip flexor injury and will push to be available under a no-risk policy. Emmett copped a knock to his elbow that didn't recover quickly enough after being stitched. Walters has completed his rehab and is a chance to play this week if he gets through training. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tanner Bruhn Scaphoid 2-4 weeks
Toby Conway Foot TBC
Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC
Tom Hawkins Foot 5-7 weeks
Oli Wiltshire Pelvis 1-2 weeks
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

There's uncertainty about Conway's immediate playing future after a foot complaint held him out of last week's loss to Essendon, and the club expects to know more later in the week. Guthrie's recovery from a troublesome Achilles problem has stalled and he will be assessed again this week after initially expecting to return after the Cats' round 15 bye. In more positive news, Ollie Henry is available after a hamstring problem sidelined him last week. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Brandon Ellis Calf 3 weeks
Lachie Weller Knee 3 weeks
Jarrod Witts Back TBC
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Scans confirmed Witts has a fractured vertebrae after a hit late in Saturday's win over Collingwood. He will miss Saturday's match against North Melbourne and "be assessed next week before determining a return to play", club physio Lindsay Bull said. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Fahey Foot 12 weeks
Cooper Hamilton Ankle 2-3 weeks
Nick Haynes Hamstring Test
Josh Kelly Calf 4-5 weeks
Nick Madden Ankle 3-5 weeks
Braydon Preuss  Back Indefinite
Harry Rowston Back Indefinite
Sam Taylor Testicle 4 weeks
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants have suffered another setback with Kelly to be sidelined for much of the next month. Taylor is also expected to miss another month, but Haynes could return this weekend. Rowston is managing a back issue and will be out of action indefinitely. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
James Sicily Shoulder Test
Chad Wingard Calf Test
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Hawthorn captain Sicily has avoided surgery on his dislocated shoulder and could face Geelong on Saturday. The All-Australian will need to prove his fitness on Thursday to be cleared to play. Father-son recruit Will McCabe is available for the first time since being selected in last November’s AFL Draft. Ned Reeves is ready to return from a back issue, while Wingard is on track to play VFL after being sidelined for the past few weeks with calf tightness. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jake Bowey Soreness Test
Ben Brown Knee Test
Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite
Harrison Petty Hamstring Test
Christian Salem Knee Test
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles TBC
Will Verrall Concussion Test
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Jake Melksham is available for his first game in more than 300 days after recovering from the ACL rupture he suffered late last year. The 32-year-old headlines a long list of Demons vying to return from injury this week, with defender Marty Hore also overcoming his calf complaint. Bowey and Salem both missed the Lions clash and will need to pass a fitness test ahead of this week's match with West Coast. Petty was substituted out of Friday night's game with hamstring awareness, with a call on his availability to be made later in the week. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Wil Dawson Shoulder 1 week
Blake Drury Knee 1 week
Zac Fisher Foot Test
Brayden George Knee Season
Josh Goater Achilles Season
George Wardlaw Concussion 1 week
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas will put Fisher through a fitness test later this week, having been substituted out of last Saturday's loss to the Dogs. Wardlaw is still another week away from exiting the AFL's concussion protocols, while Dawson and Drury will also be sidelined for another week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jase Burgoyne Hamstring Test
Ryan Burton Foot 2-3 weeks
Lachie Charleson Knee Test
Charlie Dixon Suspension Round 18
Kyle Marshall Concussion Test
Trent McKenzie Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Esava Ratugolea Hamstring 1 week
Ivan Soldo Knee 3 weeks
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Port Adelaide has ruled out defender Ratugolea after pulling up sore during training last week, but there's better news at the other end of the ground with Todd Marshall expected to be available after being cleared of a hamstring injury despite being subbed out of the win over St Kilda. Burgoyne will face a fitness test on his hamstring later in the week. Willie Rioli is available after illness kept him out last week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jacob Bauer Ribs 1 week
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC
Liam Fawcett Back 4-6 weeks
Campbell Gray Hamstring 8 weeks
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Dylan Grimes Back Season
Mykelti Lefau ACL Season
Tom Lynch Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Dustin Martin Back Test
Sam Naismith ACL Season
Marlion Pickett Calf 2-3 weeks
Dion Prestia Calf 1 week
Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 2-3 weeks
Jack Ross Foot 3-5 weeks
Samson Ryan Ankle 1 week
Tylar Young ACL Season
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Martin was subbed off with back soreness in the loss to Carlton, but was unlikely to make the trip to Perth regardless, with coach Adem Yze saying the champion will be managed in the back half of the year. Prestia or Lynch won't be rushed back to face Fremantle, either. Grimes had season-ending back surgery last week. Mid-season recruit Gray starred with four goals in the VFL before suffering a serious hamstring injury. For the first time this year, draftee Fawcett has a timeline on his return.. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Anthony Caminiti Ankle TBC
Brad Crouch Knee TBC
Paddy Dow Ankle Test
Jack Hayes Knee TBC
James Van Es Ankle Season
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

St Kilda could be boosted by the return of key defender Howard for Sunday’s game against Sydney. The former Port Adelaide backman is available for selection this week after missing a month with a hamstring strain. Seb Ross was managed on the weekend and will be available for selection. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Arnold Back 2 weeks
Jack Buller Back Season
Harry Cunningham Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Peter Ladhams Concussion TBC
Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 1 week
Luke Parker Suspension Round 18
Angus Sheldrick Ankle Test
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Cunningham will miss at least fortnight with a hamstring issue, but Mills is a week closer to a return and should be back, possibly in the VFL, in round 18 along with Parker. Sam Reid returned in the VFL last week for his first game since March and will look to get more game time under his belt in the coming weeks. Sheldrick has recovered well from an ankle issue and could return this weekend. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Rhett Bazzo Groin 1 week
Matt Flynn Ankle Test
Elijah Hewett Foot 1 week
Callum Jamieson Knee TBC
Noah Long Knee Season
Jeremy McGovern Hand Test
Jack Petruccelle Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Dom Sheed Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Jake Waterman Leg Test
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Flynn finished Sunday's game on crutches but could still be available after an ankle sprain. McGovern underwent scans on a thumb injury that was strapped against the Hawks, with no break meaning he could also be available. Waterman suffered a cut behind his knee, which he was able to play through with stitches, but he missed Tuesday's training session. Petruccelle suffered a hamstring strain at training last Thursday, while Jamieson is working through a patella tendon knee issue. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Taylor Duryea Foot Test
Ryan Gardner Wrist 7-9 weeks
Jason Johannisen Hamstring 2 weeks
Alex Keath Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Updated: July 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Duryea has been cleared of structural damage to his foot after being subbed out of the win over North Melbourne. The dual premiership player will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Johannisen is still a fortnight away from returning from a hamstring strain. – Josh Gabelich