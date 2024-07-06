Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Brayden Fiorini, Patrick Voss, Archie Roberts. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Adelaide at X Convenience Oval, Sunday July 7, 1.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Casey Demons at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday July 6, 1.05pm AEST

Brisbane was completely dominant after quarter-time in its 46-point win over Casey.

The Demons held a 10-point buffer at the first break but were held to just six more goals for the game by the rampaging Lions.

Out-of-favour midfielder Deven Robertson was among his side's best, finishing with 35 touches, eight tackles, six clearances and one goal in a superb outing.

Fellow mid Jarryd Lyons was equally as influential, collecting 32 touches, seven tackles, five clearances and two goals.

Brandon Ryan (17 disposals) and Darcy Craven (seven marks) also booted two majors.

Ruckman Darcy Fort was dominant with 23 hitouts, seven clearances and 18 disposals, while fellow big man Henry Smith (21 hitouts, five clearances, 21 disposals) led the way up forward with three goals.

Down back, Jaxon Prior (25 disposals, 10 marks) stopped everything, James Madden (20, seven, four clearances) also proved hard to get past, and Luke Beecken (25 touches, five tackles, three clearances) was solid.

Untried West Australian product Reece Torrent (23 touches, five marks), hard-running mid Harry Sharp (20, one goal), local product Shadeau Brain (12, seven marks) and young forward Luke Lloyd (12, six marks) toiled hard, while defender Carter Michael (12 disposals), Zane Zakostelsky (six) and James Tunstill (11, five clearances) were other Lions in action.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Blacktown ISP, Saturday July 6, 1.05pm AEST

David Cuningham was the Blues’ best in their 21-point VFL win over the Giants, with 29 disposals, six clearances, eight tackles and five marks.

Jack Carroll had 32 touches, four clearances and a goal, while Marc Pittonet dominated in the ruck with 33 hitouts and six clearances to go with his 25 disposals and six marks.

Jesse Motlop had a day out in front of the sticks with four goals, while Harry Lemmey kicked two.

Midfielder Jaxon Binns kicked a goal from 27 disposals while also taking five marks and two clearances, while first-year forward Ashton Moir kicked a goal from 12 disposals

Defender Lewis Young took 11 marks and had 23 disposals, while first-year defender Billy Wilson had 24 touches and six marks.

AFL-listed emergency Caleb Marchbank had 11 disposals and took three marks, while Dom Akuei had eight and took three.

Mid-season pick-up Cooper Lord had 26 disposals, six clearances and six tackles, while defender Sam Durdin had 12 disposals and took three marks.

Alex Mirkov won eight hitouts and had five disposals, while Rob Monahan had six disposals and two tackles.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Collingwood at Kinetic Stadium, Sunday July 7, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Essendon at ETU Stadium, Saturday July 6, 2.05pm AEST

Young trio Elijah Tsatas, Archie Roberts and Nick Bryan impressed in Essendon's 26-point win over Port Melbourne on Saturday.

Tsatas had 30 disposals and 11 clearances, Roberts finished with 32 and a goal and Bryan dominated in the ruck with 20 touches, eight clearances and 50 hitouts.

Will Setterfield continues to stake his claim for a recall, having 22 disposals, nine clearances and kicking two goals.

Tex Wanganeen (20 disposals) was busy, Alwyn Davey jnr kicked two majors from 11 touches and Ben Hobbs finished with 21 disposals.

Young defender Lewis Hayes gathered 18 touches, Vigo Visentini had 12 and kicked two goals and Jye Menzie and Jayden Davey hit the scoreboard with two majors apiece.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v West Coast at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday July 6, 12.30pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel Thunder's clash

Patrick Voss and Matt Taberner combined for 10 goals in Peel's 74-point thrashing of West Coast on Saturday.

Voss kicked 6.3 from 19 disposals and nine marks, while Taberner booted 4.1 from 14 touches and nine marks.

Nathan O'Driscoll (15 disposals and three goals) and Tom Emmett (21 and two) were also impressive.

Midfielder Will Brodie had a typically busy outing with 34 disposals, while Neil Erasmus gathered 30 touches.

Hugh Davies (22 disposals and 11 marks) and Ethan Hughes (19 and 13) found plenty of the ball as Liam Reidy (16 disposals and 38 hitouts) dominated in the ruck.

Karl Worner finished with 15 touches and Ethan Stanley had 13.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Geelong at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday July 7, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Williamstown at People First Stadium, Saturday July 6, 11.05am AEST

Brayden Fiorini had an enormous game as Gold Coast recorded a 27-point win over Williamstown on Saturday.

Fiorini had 42 disposals, 12 clearances, eight tackles and kicked a goal in a dominant performance.

Alex Davies impressed with 36 touches and a goal and Darcy Macpherson had 29 disposals.

It was a dominant game by the Suns, with Rory Atkins (30 disposals), Jake Rogers (31 and seven clearances) and Hewago Oea (24) also getting plenty of the ball.

Young key forward Jed Walter had nine disposals and kicked two goals, while Malcolm Rosas jnr and Lloyd Johnston also booted two majors each.

Sean Lemmens (15 disposals), Levi Casboult (13 and 30 hitouts) and Connor Budarick (20) were also solid.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Blacktown ISP, Saturday July 6, 1.05pm AEST

Plenty of AFL-listed Giants put together strong performances in the VFL side’s 21-point loss to Carlton.

While unlucky in front of the sticks, kicking 0.3, Xavier O’Halloran dominated at stoppage with a game-high eight clearances to go with his 23 disposals, seven tackles and four marks.

Callum Brown was busy with two goals to go along with his 18 disposals, five marks, and two clearances, while veteran Nick Haynes had 32 touches and took 13 marks.

Young forward Nathan Wardius had a day out in front of goal, kicking 3.2, and also took nine marks to go with his 14 disposals.

Big man Lachie Keeffe kicked two goals, while Conor Stone had 28 touches, six tackles and seven marks.

Forward Max Gruzewski responded to his axing by kicking a goal and taking eight marks as well as amassing 15 disposals.

Midfielder Jacob Wehr had 23 disposals and took 11 marks while Ryan Angwin had 24 and six.

First-year defender James Leake had 24 disposals, eight tackles, six marks and four clearances, while Adam Kennedy took nine marks and had 22 touches.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Geelong at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday July 7, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Casey Demons at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday July 6, 1.05pm AEST

Young forward Matthew Jefferson had another day out, kicking three goals in Casey's 46-point loss to Brisbane.

Jefferson has now kicked 18 goals from his past seven VFL outings and is pushing hard for a senior debut.

Recruit Shane McAdam also kicked a trio of goals for the Demons, along with his 11 disposals seven tackles, while ex-Saint Jack Billings starred with 33 touches, seven marks, six tackles, four clearances and a goal.

Defender Blake Howes (23 disposals, seven marks) pushed his case for a senior recall, as did Marty Hore (26, 10), who was a brick wall down back.

Journeyman forward Josh Schache booted two goals from his 12 marks and 17 touches, while big men Will Verrall (28 hitouts, four clearances) and Kyah Farris-White (11 hitouts, one goal) were prominent.

After starting his first two senior games as the sub, Kynan Brown was dropped to the VFL this week and had six touches and seven tackles, while fellow young mid Bailey Laurie finished with 10 touches.

Veteran winger Lachie Hunter (16 disposals, nine marks), mid-forward Oliver Sestan (11, six tackles), defender Jed Adams (six) and mid-season draftee Luker Kentfield (six) were also in action.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Prospect Oval, Sunday July 7, 2.30pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Richmond at Genis Steel Oval, Sunday July 7, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Sydney at RSEA Park, Sunday July 7, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Sydney at RSEA Park, Sunday July 7, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v West Coast at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday July 6, 12.30pm AWST

Jai Culley, Ryan Maric and Andrew Gaff put their hands up for a recall as West Coast went down to Peel by 74 points on Saturday.

Culley had 25 disposals and seven tackles, Maric finished with 24 and Gaff gathered 26 in the Eagles' heavy defeat.

Zane Trew (21) and Luke Edwards (18) were also busy, while Jordyn Baker finished with 17 touches.

Clay Hall fought hard to lay a team-high nine tackles to go with his 12 disposals and Archer Reid kicked two goals.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Footscray at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday July 6, 2.05pm AEST

Riley Garcia starred as Footscray suffered a 23-point loss to Werribee on Saturday.

Garcia was prolific with 27 disposals, eight tackles, six clearances and two goals in a standout performance.

Luke Cleary had 25 touches and Jedd Busslinger, who signed an extension with the Dogs this week, had 20 disposals.

Caleb Poulter (18 disposals) and Caleb Daniel (19) were solid, while Oskar Baker (18) and Anthony Scott (14) were also in action.

Small forward Arthur Jones kicked one goal from nine disposals.