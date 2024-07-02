Join Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle and Damian Barrett for AFL Round Table ahead of another huge round of footy

Essendon players after their loss to Geelong in R16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle and Damian Barrett as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round 16.

AFL Daily Round Table is a new in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

Check back on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App every Tuesday to accompany the regular Daily drops every morning.

This week's Round Table topics include:

* Patrick Cripps and his enormous impact at Carlton in 2024

* Damo says Patrick Cripps is a better player in 2024 than when he won the Brownlow

* Is the Cripps-Walsh combo one of the best in Carlton's history?

* Gabbo is loving the story of a forgotten man at St Kilda

* A left-field nomination for coach of the year - Sam Mitchell

* Is the game too quick to push people out of the game? Michael Voss is proof of second chances

* How transparent should the AFL be when reviewing umpiring decisions?

* Is Essendon starting to falter under the weight of expectation?

* Will the Bombers try to tag Nick Daicos on Friday night?

* How can Collingwood get Darcy Moore back to his very best?

* Sarah is infatuated by Wimbledon and the Royal Box on Centre Court

* What we're looking forward to this weekend

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.