Murphy Reid with Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey on Gettable.

On this week's episode of Gettable, co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge go through over 30 names in a mega trade update and provide the latest on the future of a host of the game's biggest stars.

What does Tim English's future look like at the Western Bulldogs? And what about his fellow restricted free agents Ben Ainsworth and Cam Zurhaar? Plus, which way will the battle for Josh Battle swing?

Sandringham Dragons and Vic Metro's midfield star Murphy Reid then joins the Gettable crew to discuss his standout under-18s carnival, why he's gaining comparisons to Steele Sidebottom, and plenty more.

