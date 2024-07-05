Logan McDonald celebrates a goal during the Opening Round match between Sydney and Melbourne at the SCG on March 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

SYDNEY has warded off rivals for another key signing, with Logan McDonald penning a four-year extension with the Swans.

The tall forward had interest from Fremantle as well as Hawthorn but has been locked in at the Swans until the end of 2028.

The deal, as forecast on Gettable this week, will take him through to free agency at the end of his eighth season with the Swans.

It follows the signings of Errol Gulden, Will Hayward, Ollie Florent and James Rowbottom as the Swans secured their 'big five' of out-of-contract players heading into the season.

It comes at the end of a week in the spotlight for McDonald, whose kick after the siren against Fremantle last week fell short as the Swans' 10-game winning streak was ended with a one-point defeat.

"Absolutely rapt to stay here in the red and white, this place is like my second home. I've been here for four years now and stoked to be here for another four," McDonald said.

"My teammates are my best mates and the people I live with and see every day, they're my second family. The exciting position the list is in at the moment, I just want to compete win games and hopefully win some premierships.

"There's no substitute for happiness. I'm so happy here with the people around me at this footy club, and I don't think any amount of money could make me leave that so I'm so grateful for the opportunity to stay here."

McDonald has kicked 22 goals from 15 games this season, for a total of 78 goals in his 59 games with the club.

The West Australian was the No.4 pick at the 2020 draft, in which he joined the Swans alongside Academy duo Gulden and Campbell.