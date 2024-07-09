Toby Nankervis celebrates a goal during the R16 match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG on June 30, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WITH the news Max Gawn (RUC, $961,000) will miss the next 2-3 weeks, 45 per cent of coaches have a decision to make … who does he go to?

If you are someone that likes unique options to help you climb the ranks, how about last week's top scorer Toby Nankervis (RUC, $942,000) who is having an outstanding season for two per cent of coaches. His impressive average of 102 has been superseded by his current form where he is averaging 122 in his last five games on the back of his 150 against the Dockers where he collected 26 disposals, had four marks, laid seven tackles, had 36 hitouts and kicked a goal for 150! It was his second score over 140 in his past five games and he has a BE of 86.

On top of Max, there are some depth testing challenges coming for our forward lines. The Tribunal upheld Isaac Heeney (MID/FWD, $892,000)'s one-match ban on Tuesday night which was bad news for coaches. The Swans midfielder has had a sensational season to date, averaging 108 and increasing $170K, but he won't be in action this weekend against North.

Popular F6 trade target last week Izak Rankine (FWD, $779,000) will need to be moved straight back out following a disappointing 74 and a suspension. There is a nervous wait for coaches who held Zac Fisher (FWD/DEF, $794,000) in the hope he only misses one match following a foot complaint. Add to that, following Damian Hardwick's press conference, it is hard not to see wholesale changes on the way which leaves coaches of Alex Sexton (DEF/FWD, $751,000) sweating.

MOST TRADED IN

Shaun Mannagh (MID/FWD, $293,000)

Colby McKercher (MID/DEF, $667,000)

Tim English (RUC, $911,000)

Dylan Moore (FWD, $825,000)

Connor Rozee (MID, $774,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Max Gawn (RUC, $961,000)

Alex Sexton (DEF/FWD, $751,000)

Joel Freijah (MID/FWD, $440,000)

Izak Rankine (FWD, $779,000)

Bruce Reville (MID/FWD, $488,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Shaun Mannagh (MID/FWD, $293,000) +$76,000

Colby McKercher (MID/DEF, $667,000) +$75,000

Logan Evans (DEF, $360,000) +$56,000 +$73,000

Jye Caldwell (MID/FWD, $912,000) +$61,000

Lawson Humphries (DEF/MID, $294,000) +$61,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Aaron Naughton (FWD, $532,000) -$76,000

Max Gawn (RUC, $961,000) -$55,000

Dan Houston (DEF, $778,000) -$53,000

Nick Hind (DEF/FWD, $509,000) -$50,000

Jake Lever (DEF, $472,000) -$47,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Shaun Mannagh (MID/FWD, $293,000) -32

Lawson Humphries (DEF/MID, $294,000) -19

Logan Evans (DEF, $360,000) -17

Andy Moniz-Wakefield (FWD, $275,000) -13

Jack Hutchinson (FWD, $224,000) 3

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Max Gawn (RUC, $961,000) 167

Errol Gulden (MID, $1.03M) 156

Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $1.00M) 144

Dan Houston (DEF, $778,000) 142

Jordan Dawson (MID, $860,000) 135

STOCKS UP

Tim English (RUC, $911,000): After a disappointing year by his standards where the big Dog has dropped a total of $160K, his form of late and favourable fixture means he needs to be considered as a replacement for Max Gawn. He had his second 120+ score in three games on the weekend where he scored 131, highlighted by eight marks and two goals. He has a great fortnight ahead against the De Koning brothers back to back. He has a BE of 94.

Tim English celebrates a goal during the R17 match between Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on July 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Colby McKercher (MID/DEF, $667,000): In a world where we remove rookies from the ground at all cost at this time of year, the Tassie ball magnet is an exception to the rule. The 19-year-old returned from injury with a bang, collecting 37 possessions and taking six marks on his way to a season-high 123. The Roos running machine took full advantage of his kick-out opportunities with Fisher out of the side and his impressive score leaves him with a BE of just 22.

Jye Caldwell (MID/FWD, $912,000): The 23-year-old continued to take advantage of his opportunity in the midfield with his third 125+ score on the trot. He dominated once again with 30 possessions, six marks, seven tackles and a goal for 130 which leaves him with a three-game average of 133 and a BE of just 62. He remains a must-have in a difficult-to-navigate forward line.

Dylan Moore (FWD, $825,000): The Hawks' hard-working half-forward has found his best form the past two weeks with impressive outings of 127 and 119. His most recent consisted of 26 possessions, four marks, six tackles and two goals from an impressively rounded performance which leaves him with a BE of just 72 and reinforces his value. He moved into the midfield at times on the weekend with six CBAs giving his scoring opportunities a nice boost in a heavy defeat to the Cats.

Dylan Moore celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Geelong in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Connor Rozee (MID, $774,000): The Power skipper is still a bargain, but it won't be that way after this week. The writing was on the wall he was getting back to his best the previous two games before pumping out a season-high 147 against the Dogs that included 36 possessions, five marks, eight tackles and a goal. It leaves him with a ridiculously low BE of just 38 leading into games against the Suns and Tigers at Adelaide Oval where he could hit another ceiling score.

STOCKS DOWN

Max Gawn (RUC, $961,000): Big Max has had a sensational season, averaging 114 and increasing by $130K. Unfortunately, his second score in the 70s on the trot came at the expense of an ankle injury that is going to keep him out for the next two or three weeks and therefore becomes a must-trade. His two worst scores of the season have come in the past two weeks which has left him with a thumping BE of 167 when he returns.

Izak Rankine (FWD, $779,000): After an increased role through the midfield had seen the 24-year-old put together a nice stretch of form that included scores of 104, 99, 86 and 115, he became a popular trade target last week to round out the forward line at F6. Unfortunately, his time was short-lived for those who traded him in after copping a suspension and his lowest score since round eight of 74. If could have been much worse had he not come to life in the fourth quarter where he had almost half his score from seven possessions, two tackles, one mark and a goal.

Touk Miller (MID, $775,000): The inspirational Sun had just hit his straps, averaging 115 in his two games leading into the weekend's match-up with the Roos. He was travelling along nicely with 52 from 44 per cent time on ground before injury struck which could see him miss up to a month and therefore needs to be moved on.

Touk Miller looks on after the R17 match between Gold Coast and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Alex Sexton (FWD/DEF, $751,000): After sitting as high a F4 in Roy's Rollin' 22 earlier in the season, the time has come to consider moving Sexton on if you haven't already. His current three-game average of 69 is well below his season average of 85 and his most recent performance of 55 from 15 possessions and two marks won't do a lot for his job security.

Will Day (MID, $771,000): The smooth-moving Hawks midfielder became a popular play through the byes but unfortunately his scores haven't justified holding. The 23-year-old has had three great match-ups on the trot against the Tigers, Eagles and Cats which resulted in disappointing returns of 72, 90 and 72 for an average of just 78 in that time. He is back in Tassie on the weekend where he scored a nice 109 in round 13, but with a BE of 110, it's time to upgrade him to a premium who is hitting big hundreds.

