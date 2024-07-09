Adam Simpson addresses the media after ending his tenure at West Coast on July 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WEST Coast and Adam Simpson have parted ways by mutual agreement on Tuesday morning, with the premiership coach yet to decide if he will lead the Eagles in a farewell game against Brisbane on Sunday.

Simpson and the Eagles met on Monday night and decided the time was right to part ways, bringing "relief and some sadness" as the premiership coach's 11 years at the helm come to an end with a year to run on his contract.

It marks the first time in the Eagles' history that they have parted with a senior coach before the end of a season, with chief executive Don Pyke confirming the 48-year-old's contract for next year would be honoured.

The significant payout of Simpson's contract for 2025 will need to be included in the club's football department soft cap but may be allowed to be spread over multiple years.

Pyke said the Eagles would love Simpson to lead the club one more time in front of home fans on Sunday but in an awkward press conference interaction between the departing coach and the CEO, Pyke’s offer of a farewell game was followed by Simpson remarking with a wry smile: "We haven't actually made that decision yet, Pykey."

Assistant coach Jarrad Schofield will take over for the rest of the season on an interim basis, either after this weekend's game or immediately if Simpson opts not to lead the side on Sunday.

Adam Simpson addresses the players during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Obviously a decision has been made, and it's mutual," Simpson said on Tuesday at a packed media conference in front of players, club staff and families.

"I feel like the time's right. I've been reasonably stoic the last few years in the direction of the club and it's a slow burn and it's going to take a bit of time.

"That position hasn't changed, but someone else comes in, a bit like when I took over from Woosha at the end of 2013. Someone comes in with energy and gets to grow with the group, and it's the right call. That's why we’re here together today."

Simpson is one of only three premiership coaches at West Coast and led the club to its 2018 triumph during a period of success that included six consecutive finals appearances from 2015-2020.

A premiership midfielder with North Melbourne, he replaced John Worsfold at the end of 2013 and led the club for 242 games, finishing one match shy of equalling dual premiership coach Mick Malthouse in second for the most games coached for the club.

The past three seasons, however, have proved the most challenging in the Eagles' proud history, with the club winning eight of its past 53 games and finishing 17th (2022) and 18th (2023).

The club sits 16th this season with a 3-13 record, but gains through the middle of the season have been followed by a six-game losing streak that included heavy defeats against Adelaide (99 points), Hawthorn (61) and Melbourne (54).

Simpson's departure continues a period of significant change for the club after premiership player and former Adelaide coach Pyke replaced long-time chief executive Trevor Nisbett at the end of last year.

Longest-serving West Coast coaches

Games Wins Draws Losses Win % GFs Prem John Worsfold 281 149 2 130 53.4 2 1 Mick Malthouse 243 156 2 85 64.6 3 2 Adam Simpson 242 122 1 119 50.6 2 1