Gold Coast recruiting boss Kall Burns tells Gettable about some of the club's plans for the upcoming draft

Leo Lombard in action during the Marsh AFL National Championships match between the Allies and Western Australia at Blacktown International Sportspark on June 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast will once again look to be "proactive" in shuffling its spot in the Telstra AFL Draft order, as the club looks to navigate an early bid on star Academy prospect Leo Lombard.

The Suns currently have three first-round picks ahead of this year's draft, though an early bid on Lombard – viewed by recruiters as a potential top-10 selection – could see their later picks swallowed as a result.

The club successfully traversed a similar position last year, when it turned its No.4 selection – that would have been eaten up by a bid on Jed Walter – into enough points to match bids on four Academy stars and multiple future first-round picks.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, Gold Coast recruiting boss Kall Burns said the club would follow a similar strategy this year in either trading higher up the order or attempting to bring in players with those picks.

"We should be really proactive," Burns said.

"They're the conversations we're having. Looking at the draft pool closely, what players might be accessible there? But also with trade. Can we attack the Trade Period? Can we bring in the players that can help us go to the next level?"

Gold Coast currently has its own first-round selection, in addition to a first-round pick attached to the Western Bulldogs' finishing position and another end-of-first-round selection courtesy of North Melbourne.

The Suns are used to such situations, having had to shuffle picks last season to accommodate bids on Walter (No.3), Ethan Read (No.9), Jake Rogers (No.14) and Will Graham (No.26).

"It's something that we're used to," Burns said.

"Last year, you saw with the four boys, we had to position ourselves really strongly to be able to acquire those guys. We'll wait and see. We'll do our work and we'll make sure we're in a strong position to go either way."

Will Graham, Ethan Read, Jed Walter and Jake Rogers after the 2023 AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

The fruits of Gold Coast's strong Academy system are set to continue into 2025, with Zeke Uwland – the brother of the recently re-signed Bohdi – already being touted among the early contenders for next year's No.1 pick.

Uwland represented the Allies in the recent Marsh AFL National Under-18s Boys Championships as a bottom-age prospect, averaging 23 disposals and booting two goals from his four games.

"He's another one who should be proud of himself," Burns said.

Zeke Uwland celebrates a goal for the Allies against Western Australia in the 2024 U18 National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

"He was able to play for the Allies this year as an underage player and he's already played some VFL footy for us too.

"Zeke looks a really exciting player for us off half-back and he'll push through the midfield from time to time. We're looking forward to seeing more from Zeke."