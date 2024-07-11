All the action as Brownlow Medal hopeful Isaac Heeney's case is heard at the AFL Appeal Board

Isaac Heeney takes a mark during Sydney's clash against Carlton in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY is again attempting to free Brownlow Medal hopeful Isaac Heeney from his suspension, taking the matter to the AFL Appeal Board on Thursday.

The Swans star was handed a one-match ban for a hit on Jimmy Webster during the club's loss to St Kilda on Sunday.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW THE HEENEY HEARING VIA OUR LIVE BLOG

Sydney challenged the suspension but it was upheld at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

The ladder-leading Swans have opted to go to the AFL Appeal Board, with the hearing to start at 5pm AEST.

Heeney has enjoyed a stunning season to date and is the equal leader on AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, which correctly tipped Lachie Neale to win the award last year, after 17 rounds.

Under AFL guidelines, a Tribunal decision can be appealed on one of the following points:

Error of law



That the decision was so unreasonable that no Tribunal acting reasonably could have come to the decision having regard to the evidence before it



Classification of offence manifestly excessive or inadequate.



Sanction imposed manifestly excessive or inadequate