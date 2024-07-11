SYDNEY is again attempting to free Brownlow Medal hopeful Isaac Heeney from his suspension, taking the matter to the AFL Appeal Board on Thursday.
The Swans star was handed a one-match ban for a hit on Jimmy Webster during the club's loss to St Kilda on Sunday.
Sydney challenged the suspension but it was upheld at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.
The ladder-leading Swans have opted to go to the AFL Appeal Board, with the hearing to start at 5pm AEST.
Heeney has enjoyed a stunning season to date and is the equal leader on AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, which correctly tipped Lachie Neale to win the award last year, after 17 rounds.
Under AFL guidelines, a Tribunal decision can be appealed on one of the following points:
- Error of law
- That the decision was so unreasonable that no Tribunal acting reasonably could have come to the decision having regard to the evidence before it
- Classification of offence manifestly excessive or inadequate.
- Sanction imposed manifestly excessive or inadequate