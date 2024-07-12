The teams are in for Sunday's round 18 games

Jack Darling, David Swallow, Charlie Dixon. Pictures: AFL Photos

WEST COAST has delivered a selection stunner in the first game without departed coach Adam Simpson, dropping premiership forward Jack Darling for Sunday's clash with Brisbane at Optus Stadium.

In other big selection news, Damien Hardwick has swung the axe after Gold Coast's disappointing loss to North Melbourne by leaving out veterans David Swallow and Alex Sexton, while Port Adelaide regains big forward Charlie Dixon for its pivotal game against the Suns.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS

The Eagles have made four changes for interim coach Jarrad Schofield's first game in charge, dropping Campbell Chesser, Josh Rotham and Darling along with the injured Jeremy McGovern (ribs, lung).

Young tall Harry Edwards, midfielders Luke Edwards and Zane Trew, and forward Ryan Maric all come into the side.

The Lions have replaced injured defensive duo Jack Payne and Brandon Starcevich with Darragh Joyce and Shadeau Brain.

In the wake of his "grow up" spray after last week's loss, Hardwick has rung five changes, adding forwards Malcolm Rosas jnr and Jed Walter, along with runners Alex Davies, Connor Budarick and Lloyd Johnston.

Learn More 07:58

Swallow has been officially managed, while Sexton and Tom Berry have been omitted. Touk Miller (wrist) and Sam Day (foot) are out injured.

The Power bring back Dixon for his first senior game since round 12, replacing the suspended Mitch Georgiades.

And the Tigers welcome back experienced midfielder Dion Prestia to face GWS at the MCG, along with ruck/forward Samson Ryan, forward Steely Green and defender James Trezise. Seth Campbell has been managed, while Kane McAuliffe, Jacob Blight and Noah Cumberland have all been dropped.

There's just the one change at GWS, with Lachie Ash coming in for Leek Aleer.

SUNDAY, JULY 14

Gold Coast v Port Adelaide at People First Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: M.Rosas, A.Davies, J.Walter, C.Budarick, L.Johnston

Out: T.Miller (wrist), S.Day (foot), D.Swallow (managed), A.Sexton (omitted), T.Berry (omitted)

Last week's sub: Bailey Humphrey

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Dixon

Out: M.Georgiades (suspension)

Last week's sub: Francis Evans

Richmond v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: D.Prestia, S.Ryan, J.Trezise, S.Green

Out: S.Campbell (managed), K.McAuliffe (omitted), J.Blight (omitted), N.Cumberland (omitted)

Last week's sub: Sam Banks

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: L.Ash

Out: L.Aleer (omitted)

Last week's sub: James Peatling

West Coast v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, L.Edwards, Z.Trew, R.Maric

Out: J.McGovern (ribs/lung), C.Chesser (omitted), J.Rotham (omitted), J.Darling (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Williams

BRISBANE

In: D.Joyce, S.Brain

Out: J.Payne (foot), B.Starcevich (concussion)

Last week's sub: Logan Morris