Adam Kingsley says the Eagles would be "mad" to look past Giants assistant Brett Montgomery for the vacant coaching role

Assistant coach Brett Montgomery during GWS's pre-season training on January 20, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley has delivered a stirring endorsement for his assistant Brett Montgomery to be a leading candidate for the coaching vacancy at West Coast.

Adam Simpson's departure as Eagles coach after 11 seasons has opened up the role and while Montgomery's name has been mentioned in despatches, Kingsley's comments are set to take that up a level.

The pair have a long history as teammates in Port Adelaide's 2004 premiership, and reunited at the Giants when Kingsley secured the head coaching job.

Adam Kingsley, Kane Cornes and Brett Montgomery after Port Adelaide's 2004 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

Montgomery, who has previously worked as an assistant at Carlton, the Bulldogs and Port Adelaide was mentioned regularly by Giants players last season as a key figure in their form surge through to the preliminary final.

Head coaches advocating for their assistants is common, but Kingsley's call for the Eagles to consider Montgomery is on the stronger side of the ledger.

"I think they'd be mad not to talk to him and interview him. I think he'd be a fantastic coach," Kingsley said.

"He sees the game really well. He's a really smart coach, game-style wise. He's got his views on how the game should be played and he's really strong.

"He's a great teacher, he builds connections with all his players, they all love him. But he also educates them and holds them accountable.

"He's really well rounded, he's been in the game a long time. I'd see him having a significant impact at that footy club (West Coast)."

GWS assistant Brett Montgomery ahead of their Opening Round game against Collingwood in 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

For now though, Kingsley and Montgomery's minds are purely on the challenge that Richmond presents in the Giants' first trip to the MCG this season.

After last week's dramatic resurgence to defeat Carlton, there is a strong feeling the Giants have turned the corner and are back on the path to being flag contenders.

"I felt like we did (turn the corner). We feel like our game was in good order after quarter time," Kingsley said.

"Richmond in front of their home fans can be a really tough game. We haven't played there (the MCG) this year, last time we were there we lost. All these things build up to excitement to be heading back there."

Joe Fonti, Harvey Thomas, Darcy Jones and Toby McMullin will all be playing on the MCG for the first time, as the Giants look for back to back wins for the first time since round four.

While Fonti is likely to keep his spot after his exciting debut last week, it isn't a guarantee with Lachie Ash returning.

But Kingsley believes three dashing half-backs - Ash, Fonti and Lachie Whitfield - can play in the same team.

"I think we can play all those guys together, it's just a matter of having the courage to do it. I don't see any reason why not," Kingsley said.

Toby Bedford was instrumental in turning the game in the Giants' favour last week against Carlton in his tagging role on Sam Walsh and then Patrick Cripps.

Toby Bedford celebrates with fans after Greater Western Sydney's win over Carlton at Engie Stadium in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Kingsley suggested he'll have a run-with task once again on one of Richmond's prime movers, with Shai Bolton the likely option.

"Richmond have some pretty special players. Shai is one of those guys who if given the opportunity can punish you. Daniel Rioli off half-back is another one. Nick Vlaustin's been tagged recently by Carlton and then they shifted to Taranto," he said.

"We've got to work out which is the most influential out of all of them and which suits our team the most (to tag)."

The sight of Sam Taylor running strongly and joining in match simulation drills was a pleasing sight at Giants training but Kingsley diffused any talk of an early recovery from injury, saying the round 21 clash against Hawthorn in Canberra would be the earliest time for his star defender to return.

For the first time since 2018, Jesse Hogan has played every game of the season to date as the Giants spearhead contends for the Coleman Medal with his 41 majors for the year.

Learn More 02:44

His five goals last week were crucial in the win over Carlton and Kingsley is confident they can manage without resting the 29-year-old.

"All the metrics suggest he's in really good shape so we're not thinking about resting him at all," Kingsley said.

"He's in really good shape, he's a professional. It may be an option later on in the year, it certainly isn't at the moment."