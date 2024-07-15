A new leader has emerged in the race for 'Charlie', according to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor

Patrick Cripps celebrates a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Marvel Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR THE first time since Isaac Heeney was predicted to poll three votes in the very first match of the season, there is a new leader at the top of AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor.

Despite suffering defeat on Saturday, Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps was tipped by AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor to have polled three votes in his 200th game to move clear at the top of the leaderboard on 25 votes.

Brisbane captain and two-time Brownlow winner Lachie Neale (23 votes) and Collingwood gun Nick Daicos (22 votes) are predicted to be just behind Cripps, having also both been tipped to poll maximum votes last weekend.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race?

Heeney, who is also tipped to be on 22 votes, remains in the mix but is now ineligible to win the Brownlow Medal after serving a one-match suspension for striking St Kilda defender Jimmy Webster last week.

The Swans star, though, hadn't been predicted to poll in six consecutive matches leading into Saturday's clash with North Melbourne as the likes of Cripps, Neale and Daicos surged past him.

Isaac Heeney in action during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Heeney's pair of star midfield partners Errol Gulden and Chad Warner were both predicted to poll in his absence last weekend, ensuring they moved to within touching distance of the top on 20 votes each.

Essendon captain Zach Merrett (19 votes) and Western Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli (18 votes) also remain in contention, despite neither being tipped to poll votes over the weekend.

AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor after R18

25 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

23 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

22 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

22 Isaac Heeney (Sydney)*

20 Errol Gulden (Sydney)

20 Chad Warner (Sydney)

19 Zach Merrett (Essendon)

18 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

*Ineligible due to suspension

Sportsbet Brownlow odds

$3.75 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

$5.50 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

$6 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

$6 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

$6 Zach Merrett (Essendon)

$15 Errol Gulden (Sydney)

$18 Caleb Serong (Fremantle)