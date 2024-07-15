BRISBANE star Lachie Neale and Sydney gun Errol Gulden have closed the gap to the top in the race for the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award.
Neale was dominant in the Lions' 13-point win over West Coast on Sunday and was one of just three players to poll a maximum 10 votes in round 18.
Gulden and teammate Chad Warner claimed nine each in the Swans' thrashing of North Melbourne on Saturday.
Isaac Heeney (92 votes) remains on top despite missing the weekend due to suspension, eight clear of Nick Daicos, who failed to poll in Collingwood's loss to Geelong.
Patrick Cripps (78), Marcus Bontempelli (74) and Caleb Serong (72) round out the top five as Gulden (71) and Neale (71) closed in.
Gold Coast midfielder Noah Anderson and Greater Western Sydney star Toby Greene were the other players to poll the maximum 10 votes.
Neale's performance against the Eagles earned the perfect 10, but another eight players also polled votes.
Collingwood v Geelong
9 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
8 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
7 Max Holmes (GEEL)
2 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)
2 Jack Bowes (GEEL)
1 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
1 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
Hawthorn v Fremantle
9 Conor Nash (HAW)
5 Will Day (HAW)
4 Karl Amon (HAW)
4 Lloyd Meek (HAW)
3 James Sicily (HAW)
3 Caleb Serong (FRE)
2 Hayden Young (FRE)
Sydney v North Melbourne
9 Errol Gulden (SYD)
9 Chad Warner (SYD)
5 Tom Papley (SYD)
3 Logan McDonald (SYD)
3 Brodie Grundy (SYD)
1 Nick Blakey (SYD)
Western Bulldogs v Carlton
9 Bailey Dale (WB)
9 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)
6 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
4 Rhylee West (WB)
1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
1 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
Adelaide v St Kilda
8 Ben Keays (ADEL)
6 Lachlan Sholl (ADEL)
5 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
5 Rory Laird (ADEL)
3 Jake Soligo (ADEL)
3 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
Melbourne v Essendon
9 Judd McVee (MELB)
6 Nic Martin (ESS)
6 Trent Rivers (MELB)
4 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
3 Ben McKay (ESS)
2 Ed Langdon (MELB)
Gold Coast v Port Adelaide
10 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
5 Sam Flanders (GCFC)
5 Wil Powell (GCFC)
4 Sam Collins (GCFC)
3 Ned Moyle (GCFC)
2 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
1 Connor Rozee (PORT)
Richmond v Greater Western Sydney
10 Toby Greene (GWS)
6 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
4 Harry Himmelberg (GWS)
3 Dion Prestia (RICH)
3 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
3 Kieren Briggs (GWS)
1 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
West Coast v Brisbane
10 Lachie Neale (BL)
4 Oscar McInerney (BL)
4 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
3 Tim Kelly (WCE)
3 Brady Hough (WCE)
2 Cameron Rayner (BL)
2 Josh Dunkley (BL)
1 Liam Ryan (WCE)
1 Elliot Yeo (WCE)
LEADERBOARD
92 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
84 Nick Daicos (COLL)
78 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
74 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
72 Caleb Serong (FRE)
71 Errol Gulden (SYD)
71 Lachie Neale (BL)
68 Chad Warner (SYD)
65 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
65 Zach Merrett (ESS)
61 Sam Walsh (CARL)
53 Zak Butters (PORT)
53 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
52 Max Holmes (GEEL)
51 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
51 Hayden Young (FRE)
50 Max Gawn (MELB)
48 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
48 Adam Treloar (WB)
46 Josh Dunkley (BL)