The Match Review findings from Sunday's round 18 games are in

Liam Duggan lies concussed after being tackled by Charlie Cameron during the match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE star Charlie Cameron will miss the blockbuster clash against Sydney on Sunday, with the Lions forward one four players to cop suspensions from Sunday's action.

Cameron has copped a three-week ban for his tackle on West Coast's Liam Duggan, while Greater Western Sydney's Toby Bedford (three weeks) and Gold Coast pair Alex Davies (three weeks) and Malcolm Rosas jnr (one week) have also been rubbed out.

Cameron drove Duggan into the ground in the opening minute of the second quarter at Optus Stadium on Sunday, with Duggan hitting the back of his head and immediately heading to the bench with trainers.

With both arms pinned, Cameron used his bodyweight to drive Duggan to ground and the premiership defender looked dazed as he made his way off before being substituted out of the game due to concussion.

The incident has been graded careless, severe impact and high contact, which has triggered a three-week ban.

The Lions forward was staring at a one-game suspension earlier in the year for a tackle on Melbourne's Jake Lever, but Brisbane argued successfully to have the ban overturned due to Cameron's "good character".

The Tribunal used "exceptional and compelling circumstances" to downgrade the charge, citing Cameron's clean playing record and off-field character assessments.

Bedford's chase-down tackle on Richmond's Tim Taranto at the MCG ended the star Tiger's day midway through the last quarter.

The Giants tagger dived on Taranto as he grabbed the ball out of a ruck contest, with the midfielder suffering a concussion from the impact.

The incident has also been graded careless, severe impact and high contact, which is a three-week ban.

On the Gold Coast, Davies was sighted for his clumsy run-in with Port's Lachie Jones in the opening quarter.

The Power defender stood over a loose ball and was about to pick it up when Davies clattered into him at high speed, with Jones hitting the turf immediately before being escorted from the field. He failed a head injury assessment test and was substituted out of the game with concussion.

It was Davies' first game back in the senior team since round 11 after some strong VFL form.

Rosas jnr dropped Port's Logan Evans with a glancing elbow to the back of his head in the third quarter of the same game.

Rosas jnr appeared to lift his elbow and make contact with Evans as he ran past him on the wing.