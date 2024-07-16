Just as he was finding form at senior level, Mattaes Phillipou is set to miss the next few weeks with a hip injury

Mattaes Phillipou in action during St Kilda's clash against Adelaide in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA young gun Mattaes Phillipou will miss up to a month after sustaining a hip injury in Saturday night’s loss to Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval.

The 2022 pick No. 10 played out the game but reported soreness after returning to Melbourne, with subsequent scans revealing some damage.

With only six rounds to play in the home and away season, the Saints are hopeful the South Australian will play again in 2024.

Learn More 00:51

Phillipou is set to miss at least three games at this stage, interrupting a late season resurgence.

The 19-year-old played six VFL games across a two-month block at Sandringham, before earning a recall against Sydney in Round 17, where he collected ten coaches votes for the best performance of his career.

Phillipou backed up that performance against the ladder leaders with 20 disposals, nine tackles, five clearances and a stunning goal against the Crows.

Learn More 01:37

Paddy Dow and Anthony Caminiti will both need to prove their fitness at training later in the week ahead of Saturday’s clash against West Coast.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

After missing the trip to Adelaide to be at the birth of his child, Bradley Hill will play his 250th game at Marvel Stadium.