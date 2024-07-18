The teams are in for round 19's Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

Peter Wright, Jack Ginnivan and Callum Mills. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRAD Scott has swung the selection axe, dropping three Bombers including former skipper Dyson Heppell to face Adelaide on Friday night, while Jack Ginnivan is back for Hawthorn and Callum Mills has been rested by Sydney after one match in the AFL.

In other round 19 team selection news, Dan McStay has been named for Collingwood after successfully getting through a half in the VFL.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS

Elliot Yeo (soreness) will miss for West Coast through injury, as will Jack Graham (hip) and Nick Vlastuin (back) for Richmond, while Max Gawn is still unavailable for Melbourne.

But it's Essendon making the most noise, with Scott dropping Heppell, former best-and-fairest winner Peter Wright and speedster Nick Hind after the loss to the Demons.

Opponent Adelaide has rested veteran forward Taylor Walker.

Ginnivan will return for the Hawks after two weeks on the sidelines with a fractured fibula, while Sam Mitchell has also selected tagger Finn Maginness to face a Collingwood outfit regaining McStay and Jeremy Howe.

Learn More 07:05

Yeo is not the only big-name Eagle to miss the trip east to face St Kilda, with leading goalkicker Jake Waterman (knee) also unavailable.

Lachie Weller will play his first game in 12 months for Gold Coast against Greater Western Sydney after overcoming a second knee reconstruction.

Port Adelaide has been hard hit by injuries for its match against the Tigers, with Todd Marshall unable to overcome a hip problem, recalling Esava Ratugolea and Willie Rioli from the SANFL.

The Western Bulldogs have regained Adam Treloar and Aaron Naughton for Saturday night's huge clash against Geelong.

Adam Treloar fends off Caleb Serong during the R14 match between Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on June 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Mills will miss Sunday's top-four showdown against Brisbane at the Gabba, with coach John Longmire saying the captain pulled up a little sore after getting through his first match for the season last weekend.

The Swans are also without injured pair James Rowbottom and Justin McInerney, while Sam Reid has been named in the extended squad.

Fremantle captain Alex Pearce is back from a broken arm to face the Demons, along with ruckman Sean Darcy, who will form a one-two punch with Luke Jackson to face their Gawn-less opponents.

North Melbourne has named defender Griffin Logue in its squad for Sunday's clash against Carlton and recalled Zac Fisher to face his former side, while the Blues have included George Hewett.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: J.Laverde, T.Goldstein, J.Menzie

Out: N.Hind (omitted), P.Wright (omitted), D.Heppell (omitted)

Last week's sub: Nick Hind

ADELAIDE

In: M.Hinge

Out: T.Walker (managed)

Last week's sub: Riley Thilthorpe

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Engie Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: X.O'Halloran

Out: S.Coniglio (shoulder)

Last week's sub: James Peatling

GOLD COAST

In: L.Weller, D.Swallow, A.Sexton

Out: B.Ainsworth (shoulder), A.Davies (suspension), M.Rosas (suspension)

Last week's sub: Will Graham

St Kilda v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: L.Stocker, B.Hill, H.Garcia

Out: M.Phillipou (hip), B.Paton (omitted), A.Schoenmaker (omitted)

Last week's sub: Ben Paton

WEST COAST

In: C.Chesser, J.Petruccelle, J.Rotham, J.Culley

Out: L.Duggan (concussion), J.Waterman (knee), E.Yeo (soreness), T.Brockman (ankle)

Last week's sub: Tyler Brockman

Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: F.Maginness, J.Ginnivan

Out: C.Mackenzie (managed), H.Morrison (omitted)

Last week's sub: Harry Morrison

COLLINGWOOD

In: D.McStay, J.Howe, L.Sullivan

Out: H.Harrison (managed), L.Schultz (concussion), B.Frampton (omitted)

Last week's sub: Reef McInnes

Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

GEELONG

In: M.Knevitt

Out: J.Clark (omitted)

Last week's sub: Ollie Henry

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Treloar, A.Naughton

Out: H.Gallagher (omitted), R.Garcia (omitted)

Last week's sub: Riley Garcia

Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE



In: E.Ratugolea, M.Georgiades, W.Rioli, D.Williams

Out: La.Jones (concussion), K.Farrell (hamstring), T.Marshall (hip), J.Finlayson (spleen)

Last week's sub: Francis Evans

RICHMOND

In: S.Campbell, T.Dow, K.Smith

Out: N.Vlastuin (back), T.Taranto (concussion), J.Graham (hip)

Last week's sub: James Trezise

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Brisbane v Sydney at the Gabba, 1.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: B.Starcevich, D.Robertson, H.Smith

Out: None

Last week's sub: Bruce Reville

SYDNEY

In: H.Cunningham, I.Heeney, Co.Warner, C.Mitchell, A.Francis, S.Reid

Out: J.McInerney (knee), C.Mills (managed), J.Rowbottom (cheekbone)

Last week's sub: Luke Parker

Fremantle v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 1.20pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: A.Pearce, S.Darcy, B.Walker, W.Brodie

Out: J.Draper (omitted)

Last week's sub: Michael Walters

MELBOURNE

In: J.Billings, A.Tomlinson, B.Laurie, T.Fullarton

Out: T.Woewodin (managed)

Last week's sub: Taj Woewodin

Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

CARLTON

In: J.Motlop, G.Hewett, D.Cuningham, J.Carroll, S.Durdin

Out: B.Kemp (omitted), Z.Williams (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Matthew Kennedy

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Z.Fisher, J.Stephenson, G.Logue, W.Phillips, R.Hansen Jr

Out: C.Taylor (omitted), K.Dawson (omitted)

Last week's sub: Curtis Taylor