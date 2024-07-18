BRAD Scott has swung the selection axe, dropping three Bombers including former skipper Dyson Heppell to face Adelaide on Friday night, while Jack Ginnivan is back for Hawthorn and Callum Mills has been rested by Sydney after one match in the AFL.
In other round 19 team selection news, Dan McStay has been named for Collingwood after successfully getting through a half in the VFL.
Elliot Yeo (soreness) will miss for West Coast through injury, as will Jack Graham (hip) and Nick Vlastuin (back) for Richmond, while Max Gawn is still unavailable for Melbourne.
But it's Essendon making the most noise, with Scott dropping Heppell, former best-and-fairest winner Peter Wright and speedster Nick Hind after the loss to the Demons.
Opponent Adelaide has rested veteran forward Taylor Walker.
Ginnivan will return for the Hawks after two weeks on the sidelines with a fractured fibula, while Sam Mitchell has also selected tagger Finn Maginness to face a Collingwood outfit regaining McStay and Jeremy Howe.
Yeo is not the only big-name Eagle to miss the trip east to face St Kilda, with leading goalkicker Jake Waterman (knee) also unavailable.
Lachie Weller will play his first game in 12 months for Gold Coast against Greater Western Sydney after overcoming a second knee reconstruction.
Port Adelaide has been hard hit by injuries for its match against the Tigers, with Todd Marshall unable to overcome a hip problem, recalling Esava Ratugolea and Willie Rioli from the SANFL.
The Western Bulldogs have regained Adam Treloar and Aaron Naughton for Saturday night's huge clash against Geelong.
Mills will miss Sunday's top-four showdown against Brisbane at the Gabba, with coach John Longmire saying the captain pulled up a little sore after getting through his first match for the season last weekend.
The Swans are also without injured pair James Rowbottom and Justin McInerney, while Sam Reid has been named in the extended squad.
Fremantle captain Alex Pearce is back from a broken arm to face the Demons, along with ruckman Sean Darcy, who will form a one-two punch with Luke Jackson to face their Gawn-less opponents.
North Melbourne has named defender Griffin Logue in its squad for Sunday's clash against Carlton and recalled Zac Fisher to face his former side, while the Blues have included George Hewett.
FRIDAY, JULY 19
Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: J.Laverde, T.Goldstein, J.Menzie
Out: N.Hind (omitted), P.Wright (omitted), D.Heppell (omitted)
Last week's sub: Nick Hind
ADELAIDE
In: M.Hinge
Out: T.Walker (managed)
Last week's sub: Riley Thilthorpe
SATURDAY, JULY 20
Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Engie Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: X.O'Halloran
Out: S.Coniglio (shoulder)
Last week's sub: James Peatling
GOLD COAST
In: L.Weller, D.Swallow, A.Sexton
Out: B.Ainsworth (shoulder), A.Davies (suspension), M.Rosas (suspension)
Last week's sub: Will Graham
St Kilda v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: L.Stocker, B.Hill, H.Garcia
Out: M.Phillipou (hip), B.Paton (omitted), A.Schoenmaker (omitted)
Last week's sub: Ben Paton
WEST COAST
In: C.Chesser, J.Petruccelle, J.Rotham, J.Culley
Out: L.Duggan (concussion), J.Waterman (knee), E.Yeo (soreness), T.Brockman (ankle)
Last week's sub: Tyler Brockman
Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: F.Maginness, J.Ginnivan
Out: C.Mackenzie (managed), H.Morrison (omitted)
Last week's sub: Harry Morrison
COLLINGWOOD
In: D.McStay, J.Howe, L.Sullivan
Out: H.Harrison (managed), L.Schultz (concussion), B.Frampton (omitted)
Last week's sub: Reef McInnes
Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, 7.30pm AEST
GEELONG
In: M.Knevitt
Out: J.Clark (omitted)
Last week's sub: Ollie Henry
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Treloar, A.Naughton
Out: H.Gallagher (omitted), R.Garcia (omitted)
Last week's sub: Riley Garcia
Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: E.Ratugolea, M.Georgiades, W.Rioli, D.Williams
Out: La.Jones (concussion), K.Farrell (hamstring), T.Marshall (hip), J.Finlayson (spleen)
Last week's sub: Francis Evans
RICHMOND
In: S.Campbell, T.Dow, K.Smith
Out: N.Vlastuin (back), T.Taranto (concussion), J.Graham (hip)
Last week's sub: James Trezise
SUNDAY, JULY 21
Brisbane v Sydney at the Gabba, 1.10pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: B.Starcevich, D.Robertson, H.Smith
Out: None
Last week's sub: Bruce Reville
SYDNEY
In: H.Cunningham, I.Heeney, Co.Warner, C.Mitchell, A.Francis, S.Reid
Out: J.McInerney (knee), C.Mills (managed), J.Rowbottom (cheekbone)
Last week's sub: Luke Parker
Fremantle v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 1.20pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: A.Pearce, S.Darcy, B.Walker, W.Brodie
Out: J.Draper (omitted)
Last week's sub: Michael Walters
MELBOURNE
In: J.Billings, A.Tomlinson, B.Laurie, T.Fullarton
Out: T.Woewodin (managed)
Last week's sub: Taj Woewodin
Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
CARLTON
In: J.Motlop, G.Hewett, D.Cuningham, J.Carroll, S.Durdin
Out: B.Kemp (omitted), Z.Williams (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Matthew Kennedy
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: Z.Fisher, J.Stephenson, G.Logue, W.Phillips, R.Hansen Jr
Out: C.Taylor (omitted), K.Dawson (omitted)
Last week's sub: Curtis Taylor