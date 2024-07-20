Scans show Jordon Butts has suffered a Lisfranc injury, but Nick Murray has been cleared of serious damage to his knee

Jordon Butts and Kyle Langford compete for the ball during the match between Essendon and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE defender Nick Murray has avoided another serious knee injury but teammate Jordon Butts has been sidelined with a foot issue after Friday night's thrilling win over Essendon.

Trailing by 15 points with seven minutes remaining, the Crows kicked the final three goals of the captivating shootout at Marvel Stadium to pinch an unlikely two-point win.

Post-match Crows coach Matthew Nicks feared an "emotional" Murray had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament for the second time in as many seasons when the key defender was subbed off during the first quarter.

Murray hyperextended his left knee in just his fifth game back from a long lay-off with the previous injury in the same joint.

But Crows high performance manager Darren Burgess revealed on Saturday scans had provided positive news.

"We are very pleased that the ACL has not been ruptured and there is no significant damage to Nick's knee," Burgess said.

"We took a no-risk approach to sub him out on Friday night and he will consult his specialist this week about the next steps.

"Best case scenario is he is available for selection next weekend, but again we will be conservative with him given his recovery from a knee reconstruction last year."

Learn More 03:56

Fellow key defender Butts also failed to finish Friday night's match, with scans revealing a Lisfranc injury in his left foot.

"Unfortunately, Jordon will miss some football but we need more information on the injury before knowing exactly how long he will be out for," Burgess said.

"It is obviously disappointing for him, but he will require further assessment before any decision is made."

Adelaide will face an in-form Hawthorn next week without captain Jordan Dawson, who failed a concussion test following an accidental Nate Caddy-bump.

Learn More 00:36

However veteran Taylor Walker will return to boost a forward line who kicked 17 goals against the Bombers, including nine during a devastating second-quarter spell.