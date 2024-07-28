The Match Review findings from Saturday's round 20 games are in

Nat Fyfe looks to handball during Fremantle's clash against West Coast in round 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE star Nat Fyfe has been offered a one-match ban for striking during the Dockers' fiery Western Derby win over West Coast.

Fyfe was cited for striking Jai Culley in the second quarter of Freo's 35-point victory on Saturday night.

The incident was graded as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact, resulting in a one-game ban.

That was one of three suspensions stemming from the Derby.

Jack Petruccelle can accept a one-match ban for rough conduct on Dockers ruckman Sean Darcy and Jack Hutchinson a one-game suspension for his hit on Andrew Brayshaw.

A total of 14 players have been fined for their parts in the third-quarter melee.

Gold Coast's Bodhi Uwland can accept a one-game ban for rough conduct on Brisbane star Lachie Neale.