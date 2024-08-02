WA v Queensland in the 2024 Marsh AFL Girls' National Under-18 Championships. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships continue on Saturday when Western Australia hosts Queensland.

WA will play its first game of the tournament from 11.30am AWST at Pentanet Stadium against Queensland side in its third match, coming off a win over Vic Country and a loss to the Allies. 

U18 Girls: WA v Queensland

Nine games will be played over June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.

The tournament will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.

Western Australia v Queensland

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

No Player Name
1 Noa McNaughton
3 Molly O'Hehir
4 Zipporah Fish
7 Lucy Greenwood
8 Holly Britton
10 Natasha Entwistle
11 Megan Norbury
12 Sabella Banks
14 Dakota Sexton
16 Evie Cowcher
17 Taya Strickland
19 Samara Sallie
20 Alicia Blizard
21 Renee Morgan
24 Grace Freeman
25 Taya Chambers
26 Tiani Teakle
27 Lily Paterson
28 Layla Quinn-Schofield
30 Alira Fotu
32 Olivia Wolmarans
35 Kate Newson
36 Zoe Keley
  Siena Jezierski-Brown (emg)
  Jorja Haines (emg)
  Layla Firns (emg)

QUEENSLAND

No Player Name
4 Amelia Ella
5 Zimra Hussain
6 Molly Ferguson
7 Annabelle Foat
10 Mia Salisbury
11 Mia Geere
12 Aleah Stringer
14 Neive Ryan
15 Sunny Lappin
16 Nyalli Milne
17 Poppy Tindal
18 Bronte Parker
21 Isabella McDonough
23 Alannah Welsh
24 Siobhan Ross
26 Lilu Hung
27 Laura Roy
29 Lilly Baker
30 Dekota Baron
31 Chloe Gaunt
32 Georja Davies
33 Havana Harris
34 Farradai Hopkins
25 Skye White (emg)

 