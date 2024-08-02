WA v Queensland in the 2024 Marsh AFL Girls' National Under-18 Championships. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships continue on Saturday when Western Australia hosts Queensland.

WA will play its first game of the tournament from 11.30am AWST at Pentanet Stadium against Queensland side in its third match, coming off a win over Vic Country and a loss to the Allies.

Nine games will be played over June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.

The tournament will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

Western Australia v Queensland

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

No Player Name 1 Noa McNaughton 3 Molly O'Hehir 4 Zipporah Fish 7 Lucy Greenwood 8 Holly Britton 10 Natasha Entwistle 11 Megan Norbury 12 Sabella Banks 14 Dakota Sexton 16 Evie Cowcher 17 Taya Strickland 19 Samara Sallie 20 Alicia Blizard 21 Renee Morgan 24 Grace Freeman 25 Taya Chambers 26 Tiani Teakle 27 Lily Paterson 28 Layla Quinn-Schofield 30 Alira Fotu 32 Olivia Wolmarans 35 Kate Newson 36 Zoe Keley Siena Jezierski-Brown (emg) Jorja Haines (emg) Layla Firns (emg)

QUEENSLAND