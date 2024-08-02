THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships continue on Saturday when Western Australia hosts Queensland.
WA will play its first game of the tournament from 11.30am AWST at Pentanet Stadium against Queensland side in its third match, coming off a win over Vic Country and a loss to the Allies.
Nine games will be played over June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.
The tournament will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.
All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.
Western Australia v Queensland
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Noa McNaughton
|3
|Molly O'Hehir
|4
|Zipporah Fish
|7
|Lucy Greenwood
|8
|Holly Britton
|10
|Natasha Entwistle
|11
|Megan Norbury
|12
|Sabella Banks
|14
|Dakota Sexton
|16
|Evie Cowcher
|17
|Taya Strickland
|19
|Samara Sallie
|20
|Alicia Blizard
|21
|Renee Morgan
|24
|Grace Freeman
|25
|Taya Chambers
|26
|Tiani Teakle
|27
|Lily Paterson
|28
|Layla Quinn-Schofield
|30
|Alira Fotu
|32
|Olivia Wolmarans
|35
|Kate Newson
|36
|Zoe Keley
|Siena Jezierski-Brown (emg)
|Jorja Haines (emg)
|Layla Firns (emg)
QUEENSLAND
|No
|Player Name
|4
|Amelia Ella
|5
|Zimra Hussain
|6
|Molly Ferguson
|7
|Annabelle Foat
|10
|Mia Salisbury
|11
|Mia Geere
|12
|Aleah Stringer
|14
|Neive Ryan
|15
|Sunny Lappin
|16
|Nyalli Milne
|17
|Poppy Tindal
|18
|Bronte Parker
|21
|Isabella McDonough
|23
|Alannah Welsh
|24
|Siobhan Ross
|26
|Lilu Hung
|27
|Laura Roy
|29
|Lilly Baker
|30
|Dekota Baron
|31
|Chloe Gaunt
|32
|Georja Davies
|33
|Havana Harris
|34
|Farradai Hopkins
|25
|Skye White (emg)